Sobha share price jumps 9% on better Q1 FY22 operational numbers, postive management commentary

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 548 and a 52-week low of Rs 209.70 on 13 April 2021 and 03 August 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
 
 
The share price of real estate firm Sobha jumped 9 percent intraday on July 7 after the company announced the operational numbers for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company achieved a total sales volume of 8,95,539 square feet of super built-up area valued at Rs 682.9 crore in Q1 FY22, against 6,50,400 square feet of super built-up area worth Rs 487.7 crore sold in Q1 FY21.

Bengaluru sales volume has grown by 37% as compared to Q1 FY21, despite the stringent impact of the second Covid wave during the quarter.

"We have planned new launches of 13.35 million square feet, and we intend to take it ahead. We believe Sobha is strong enough to withstand any impact with resilience and is confident of keep improving its market share in the residential space", the company said in the release.

At 10:17 hrs, Sobha was quoting at Rs 523.15, up Rs 32.25, or 6.57 percent on the BSE

Currently, it is trading 4.56 percent below its 52-week high and 149.4 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Sobha
first published: Jul 7, 2021 10:41 am

