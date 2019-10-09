Sobha gains 8% as Citi maintains buy, target at Rs 640

Citi has maintained buy given company’s quality of operations.
Shares of Sobha gained 8.3 percent intraday on October 9 after research house Citi maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 640 per share.
The company has better sales velocity in a muted environment and healthy cash flows, while property demand seems to have moderated given tough macro environment, it added.
During the quarter, it achieved a new sales volume of 10,36,340 square feet valued at Rs 682 crore, with a total average realisation of Rs 6,584 per square feet, the company saidAt 1411 hrs, Sobha was quoting at Rs 456.65, up Rs 25.50, or 5.91 percent on the BSE.