Snowman Logistics shares jump 10% after Crisil affirms long-term rating

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 52.35 and an intraday low of Rs 47.25.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
 
 
Snowman Logistics share price jumped over 10 percent in the morning session on April 20 after rating agency CRISIL affirmed the company's long term rating at 'A/Stable'.

The stock was trading at Rs 50.50, up Rs 4.60, or 10.02 percent at 09:53 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 52.35 and an intraday low of Rs 47.25. Currently, it is trading 29.12 percent below its 52-week high and 104.45 percent above its 52-week low.

"...Crisil Ratings Limited., vide their letter dated April 19, 2021, has affirmed Snowman Logistics Ltd's long term rating at 'CRISIL A/STABLE'," the company said in an exchange filing.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the FII / FPI or Institutions have been increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Snowman Logistics
first published: Apr 20, 2021 10:21 am

