Snowman Logistics shares hit fresh 52-week high on MoU with SpiceJet for vaccine distribution

SpiceJet will provide the air connectivity for temperature-controlled distribution of vaccines across the country and internationally

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:17 PM IST
From factory to syringe, the world’s most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates need non-stop sterile refrigeration to stay potent and safe. But despite enormous strides in equipping developing countries to maintain the vaccine “cold chain,” nearly 3 billion of the world’s 7.8 billion people live where temperature-controlled storage is insufficient for an immunization campaign to bring COVID-19 under control. (Image: AP)

Snowman Logistics share price was up over 4 percent gaining over 10 percent since December 10.

Snowman Logistics and SpiceJet have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for storage, transportation, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Snowman will handle the ground services which includes activities such as transportation to/from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage and warehousing, in the required temperature zones, " the company said in a BSE filing.

SpiceJet will provide the air connectivity for temperature-controlled distribution of the vaccines across the country and internationally, Snowman said in a statement.

Snowman Logistics Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sunil Nair has previously cited volume, time constraints and temperature control as some of the challenges in distribution of the vaccines.

"With the current immunisation programme of the government, 20-25 percent can be distributed. For the rest, a private contribution will be required where companies like ours come in with pan-India warehouses and refrigerated transportation services," Nair told Bloomberg Quint in November.

The stock was trading at Rs 64.00, up Rs 2.85, or 4.66 percent at 10:17 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 69.90. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 69.90 and an intraday low of Rs 63.60.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Snowman Logistics
first published: Dec 11, 2020 10:37 am

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

