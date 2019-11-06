Snowman Logistics share price hits 52-week high as promoter mulls sale of biz

Gateway Distriparks owns 40.25% stake in the company and will use the proceeds to reduce debt.
Shares of Snowman Logistics touched its 52-week high of Rs 43.20, rising 13 percent intraday on November 6 after reports emerged that the promoter may sell the company.
Gateway Distriparks promoter of the company is looks to sell loss-making Snowman Logistics, reported CNBC-TV18.
At 1358 hrs, Snowman Logistics was quoting at Rs 41.00, up Rs 2.75, or 7.19 percent on the BSE.
