you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Snowman Logistics share price hits 52-week high as promoter mulls sale of biz

Gateway Distriparks owns 40.25% stake in the company and will use the proceeds to reduce debt.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Snowman Logistics touched its 52-week high of Rs 43.20, rising 13 percent intraday on November 6 after reports emerged that the promoter may sell the company.

Gateway Distriparks promoter of the company is looks to sell loss-making Snowman Logistics, reported CNBC-TV18.

Gateway Distriparks owns 40.25 percent stake in the company and will use the proceeds to reduce debt.

At 1358 hrs, Snowman Logistics was quoting at Rs 41.00, up Rs 2.75, or 7.19 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 02:27 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

