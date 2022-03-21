English
    SMS Pharmaceuticals share price zooms after bagging licence to manufacture, supply oral COVID vaccines

    SMS Pharmaceuticals has received a non-exclusive license to manufacture and supply of nirmatrelvir through the Medicine Patent Pool to manufacture nirmatrelvir, an oral anti-viral Covid-19 medicine.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    SMS Pharmaceuticals share price jumped over 12 percent intraday on March 21 after the company received non-exclusive licence to manufacture and supply of nirmatrelvir through the Medicine Patent Pool (MPP).

    SMS Pharma has received a non-exclusive licence to manufacture and supply of nirmatrelvir through the Medicine Patent Pool to manufacture nirmatrelvir, an oral anti-viral COVID-19 medicine developed by Pfizer to increase broad access of treatment in 95 low and middle income countries, SMS Pharma said in an exchange filing.

    At 10:50am, SMS Pharma was trading at Rs 109.20, up Rs 12.65, or 13.10 percent on NSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 112.05 and an intraday low of Rs 100.40.

    The scrip was trading with volumes of 33,343 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,000 shares, an increase of 203.11 percent.

    “It is our pleasure and pride to be part of humanitarian mission by MPP and Pfizer with the goal of providing broad and equitable access of low-cost Covid-19 vaccine for low and middle income countries," said P. Vamsi Krishna, Executive Director at SMS Pharma.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #SMS Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 11:18 am
