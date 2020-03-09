App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SMS Pharma share price rises 13% after USFDA completes inspection with zero observation

The inspection was conducted from March 2-6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
SMS Pharmaceuticals share price rose 13 percent intraday on March 9 after the US drug regulator completed an inspection with zero observation.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a regulatory inspection of the testing facility Central Laboratory Analytical Services from March 2 to 6, the company said in a release.

The audit resulted in zero observation, it said.

At 11:16 hours, SMS Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 36.90, down Rs 0.05, or 0.14 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SMS Pharmaceuticals

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.