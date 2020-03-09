SMS Pharma share price rises 13% after USFDA completes inspection with zero observation

SMS Pharmaceuticals share price rose 13 percent intraday on March 9 after the US drug regulator completed an inspection with zero observation.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a regulatory inspection of the testing facility Central Laboratory Analytical Services from March 2 to 6, the company said in a release.

The audit resulted in zero observation, it said.

At 11:16 hours, SMS Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 36.90, down Rs 0.05, or 0.14 percent, on the BSE.