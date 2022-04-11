SMS Lifesciences shares jump 20% after USFDA issues zero observation for Telangana unit

SMS Lifesciences India

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

SMS Lifesciences India share price zoomed 20 percent intraday on April 11 after the company received zero observations from the US drug regulator.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed the inspection at SMS Lifesciences India's API manufacturing facility located at Sy. NO. 180/2 Kazipally, Jinnaram Mandal, Sangareddy district, Telangana (Unit I), without any observations," the company said in its release.

The inspection commenced on April 4 and concluded on April 8, it said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 12:07pm, SMS Lifesciences India was quoting at Rs 890.10, up Rs 100.30, or 12.70 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,022.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 526.95 on October 28, 2021 and April 15, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.95 percent below its 52-week high and 68.92 percent above its 52-week low.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes