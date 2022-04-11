English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - Today 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    SMS Lifesciences shares jump 20% after USFDA issues zero observation for Telangana unit

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,022.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 526.95 on 28 October, 2021 and 15 April, 2021, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
    SMS Lifesciences India

    SMS Lifesciences India

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    SMS Lifesciences India share price zoomed 20 percent intraday on April 11 after the company received zero observations from the US drug regulator.

    "The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed the inspection at SMS Lifesciences India's API manufacturing facility located at Sy. NO. 180/2 Kazipally, Jinnaram Mandal, Sangareddy district, Telangana (Unit I), without any observations," the company said in its release.

    The inspection commenced on April 4 and concluded on April 8, it said.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 12:07pm, SMS Lifesciences India was quoting at Rs 890.10, up Rs 100.30, or 12.70 percent on the BSE.

    Close

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,022.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 526.95 on October 28, 2021 and April 15, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 12.95 percent below its 52-week high and 68.92 percent above its 52-week low.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #SMS Lifesciences India
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 12:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.