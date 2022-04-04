SML Isuzu share zooms more than 18% on product price hike

SML Isuzu

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

SML Isuzu shares gained more than 18 percent intraday on March 4 after the company decided to increase the prices of its products.

SML Isuzu has decided to increase prices of its products (across all models - trucks and buses) in the range of 3-4 percent, effective April 4, 2022, it said in a release.

While the company is taking actions to absorb the impact of a sharp increase in commodity prices and other input costs, the upward revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased costs, it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The company in the month of March 2022 sold 1,363 units against 952 units in March 2021, a growth of 43 percent.

At 12:42 hrs SML Isuzu was quoting at Rs 672.70, up Rs 83.35, or 14.14 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 842.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 430.05 on 11 November, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.18 percent below its 52-week high and 56.42 percent above its 52-week low.