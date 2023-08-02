SML Isuzu gains 2% as vehicle sales in July rise 23% YoY

At 10:00 am, SML Isuzu stock was quoting at Rs 1,118.95 apiece, up by Rs 22.55, or 2.06 percent on the NSE.

SML Isuzu was trading more that 2 percent higher in the morning on August 2 after the company reported a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY ) increase in vehicle sales in July.

The company sold 1,250 units in July, up 23 percent from the year-ago period, SML Isuzu said in an exchange filing. Category-wise, the company reported a 34 percent YoY increase in passenger vehicle sales, while cargo vehicle sales were down 2 percent.

The uptick in sales numbers for July comes after a 3 percent YoY decline in the previous month.

In FY23, the company reported a 97.18 YoY increase in revenue at Rs 1,822 crore. The company reported a net profit of Rs 20 crore in the same period against a loss of Rs 100 crore in FY22. Its operating profit margin for FY23 as well improved to 4 percent from -4 percent in FY22.

SML Isuzu, a jointly owned entity of the Japanese Sumitomo Corporation-Isuzu Motors and the Indian entity Swaraj vehicles, makes commercial vehicles like trucks and buses. The vehicle-maker operates out of its factory in Punjab’s Nawanshahr with a production capacity of 24,000 units per annum.

At 10.41 am, SML Isuzu stock was quoting at Rs 1,108.35 on the NSE, up 1.09 percent from the previous close.

