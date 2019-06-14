App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smartlink Holdings hits 52-week high on buyback approval

The buyback is for not exceeding 42,00,000 equity shares (approximately being 24.78%) at a price not exceeding Rs 130 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Smartlink Holdings touched 52-week high of Rs 109.80, rising 16 percent intraday Friday after company approved buyback of shares.

The company board approved the buyback proposal of its own fully paid equity shares of Rs 2 from the equity shareholders of the company.

The record date to be announced later for the buyback not exceeding 42,00,000 equity shares (approximately being 24.78%) at a price not exceeding Rs 130 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 54,60,00,000.

Close
At 14:10 hrs Smartlink Holdings was quoting at Rs 109.60, up Rs 12.80, or 13.22 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.