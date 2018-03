On March 8, 2018 Small Cap World Fund Inc bought 4,37,500 shares of Mayur Uniquoters at Rs 509 on the BSE and bought 4,38,086 shares at Rs 509 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Mayur Uniquoters ended at Rs 518.10, up Rs 22.70, or 4.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 568.15 and 52-week low Rs 315.00 on 15 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.81 percent below its 52-week high and 64.48 percent above its 52-week low.