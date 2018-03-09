Small Cap World Fund buys 24.36 lakh shares of Navin Fluorine International

On March 8, 2018 Atyant Capital India Fund I sold 4,03,126 shares of Navin Fluorine International at Rs 815 and GHI LTP sold 6,75,750 shares at Rs 815 on the NSE.

Also, Vanderbilt University sold 2,70,384 shares at Rs 815.

However, Small Cap World Fund Inc bought 5,25,000 shares at Rs 814.98 on the BSE and Small Cap World Fund Inc 0035 SCWF 35 bought 19,11,574 shares at Rs 814.97 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Navin Fluorine International was quoting at Rs 812.35, up Rs 12.60, or 1.58 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 878.75 and 52-week low Rs 498.00 on 26 December, 2017 and 09 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.56 percent below its 52-week high and 63.12 percent above its 52-week low.