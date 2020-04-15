Slideshow | Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 15

Sensex and Nifty ended 1 percent lower after a sharp intra-day fall. UPL surges over 7 percent while Titan slipped 3 percent after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cut stake in the company. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most on April 15 2/10 Motherson Sumi Systems | Share price jumped 13 percent on fundraising plans. The board of auto components major has given in-principle approval to raise Rs 1,000 crore to enhance liquidity during uncertain times of coronavirus pandemic, according to a company statement. 3/10 NTPC | Share price was up 2 percent after the company said it will raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on April 16 via unsecured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis. 4/10 Metropolis Healthcare | Share price was down 6 percent after private equity giant Carlyle launched a block deal to near exit the multinational pathology chain owner, sources in the know told Moneycontrol. 5/10 Tata Communications | Share price jumped over 7 percent after the Board approved Rs 500 crore fund raising plan via private placement of NCDs. 6/10 Larsen & Toubro | Share price added over a percent after the company received two contracts from National Capital Region Transport Corporation. The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured two contracts to build regional rapid transit system infrastructure from NCRTC in Uttar Pradesh. 7/10 Titan Company | Shares were down almost 2 percent after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pared his stake during the March quarter of FY20. Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in Titan by 1,03,25,250 shares quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). 8/10 Kilpest India | Share price surged 5 percent after its subsidiary 3B Blackbio Biotech has been approved by ICMR for production of real-time PCR (polymer chain reaction) detection kits for COVID-19. 9/10 Sanofi India | Share price jumped almost 5 percent after it partnered with GlaxoSmithKline Plc to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, which, if successful, will be commercialized in the second half of next year, the French firm said in a release. 10/10 Dr Reddy’s Lab | Share price was up nearly 2 percent after the company launched two new drugs including generic version of nitroglycerin and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP in the US market. First Published on Apr 15, 2020 04:39 pm