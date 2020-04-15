App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 15

Sensex and Nifty ended 1 percent lower after a sharp intra-day fall. UPL surges over 7 percent while Titan slipped 3 percent after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cut stake in the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most on April 15
1/10

Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most on April 15

Motherson Sumi Systems | Share price jumped 13 percent on fundraising plans. The board of auto components major has given in-principle approval to raise Rs 1,000 crore to enhance liquidity during uncertain times of coronavirus pandemic, according to a company statement.
2/10

Motherson Sumi Systems | Share price jumped 13 percent on fundraising plans. The board of auto components major has given in-principle approval to raise Rs 1,000 crore to enhance liquidity during uncertain times of coronavirus pandemic, according to a company statement.

NTPC | Share price was up 2 percent after the company said it will raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on April 16 via unsecured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.
3/10

NTPC | Share price was up 2 percent after the company said it will raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on April 16 via unsecured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

Metropolis Healthcare | Share price was down 6 percent after private equity giant Carlyle launched a block deal to near exit the multinational pathology chain owner, sources in the know told Moneycontrol.
4/10

Metropolis Healthcare | Share price was down 6 percent after private equity giant Carlyle launched a block deal to near exit the multinational pathology chain owner, sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

Tata Communications | Share price jumped over 7 percent after the Board approved Rs 500 crore fund raising plan via private placement of NCDs.
5/10

Tata Communications | Share price jumped over 7 percent after the Board approved Rs 500 crore fund raising plan via private placement of NCDs.

Larsen & Toubro | Share price added over a percent after the company received two contracts from National Capital Region Transport Corporation. The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured two contracts to build regional rapid transit system infrastructure from NCRTC in Uttar Pradesh.
6/10

Larsen & Toubro | Share price added over a percent after the company received two contracts from National Capital Region Transport Corporation. The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured two contracts to build regional rapid transit system infrastructure from NCRTC in Uttar Pradesh.

Titan Company | Shares were down almost 2 percent after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pared his stake during the March quarter of FY20. Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in Titan by 1,03,25,250 shares quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
7/10

Titan Company | Shares were down almost 2 percent after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pared his stake during the March quarter of FY20. Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in Titan by 1,03,25,250 shares quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Kilpest India | Share price surged 5 percent after its subsidiary 3B Blackbio Biotech has been approved by ICMR for production of real-time PCR (polymer chain reaction) detection kits for COVID-19.
8/10

Kilpest India | Share price surged 5 percent after its subsidiary 3B Blackbio Biotech has been approved by ICMR for production of real-time PCR (polymer chain reaction) detection kits for COVID-19.

Sanofi India | Share price jumped almost 5 percent after it partnered with GlaxoSmithKline Plc to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, which, if successful, will be commercialized in the second half of next year, the French firm said in a release.
9/10

Sanofi India | Share price jumped almost 5 percent after it partnered with GlaxoSmithKline Plc to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, which, if successful, will be commercialized in the second half of next year, the French firm said in a release.

Dr Reddy’s Lab | Share price was up nearly 2 percent after the company launched two new drugs including generic version of nitroglycerin and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP in the US market.
10/10

Dr Reddy’s Lab | Share price was up nearly 2 percent after the company launched two new drugs including generic version of nitroglycerin and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP in the US market.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 04:39 pm

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.