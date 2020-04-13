App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 13

Pharma stocks rallied with Nifty Pharma jumping over 2 percent. Avenue Supermarts hit lower circuit on April 13.

Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most on April 13
Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most on April 13

Zee Entertainment | Share price fell over 8 percent on April 13. In a BSE filing on April 9, the company said that the board at a meeting held a day earlier agreed to extend financial and operational support to SugarBox, a company in which Zee acquired 80 percent stake in 2017.

Dr Reddy's Labs | Shares gained 3 percent on April 13 after the company launched a blood cancer drug Invista in the country and received Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for Telangana facility.

Lupin | Share price gained over 4 percent after the pharma major’s Nagpur facility received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator.

GPT Infraprojects | Share price rallied 17 percent after the company received a Rs 114.68-crore road-widening order in Manipur.

L&T | Share price jumped over 6 percent after the company bagged orders for its water & effluent treatment business.

Gulf Oil | Share price of Gulf Oil Lubricants jumped over 3 percent after the board fixed April 23 as the Record Date for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20.

Avenue Supermarts | Share price slumped 5 percent after the company said half of its stores were closed and were getting fewer customers due to the lockdown.

Caplin Point | Shares gained 6 percent after its subsidiary received US health regulator's approval for an anesthetic drug.

AIA Engineering | Share price shot up 17 percent after the company said it resumed operations at its Ahmedabad and Trichy plants.

IG Petro | Share price jumped 5 percent after a subsidiary of the company was liquidated with effect from April 12, 2020 due to the absence of any operations.

