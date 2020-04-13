Slideshow | Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 13

Pharma stocks rallied with Nifty Pharma jumping over 2 percent. Avenue Supermarts hit lower circuit on April 13. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most on April 13 2/11 Zee Entertainment | Share price fell over 8 percent on April 13. In a BSE filing on April 9, the company said that the board at a meeting held a day earlier agreed to extend financial and operational support to SugarBox, a company in which Zee acquired 80 percent stake in 2017. 3/11 Dr Reddy's Labs | Shares gained 3 percent on April 13 after the company launched a blood cancer drug Invista in the country and received Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for Telangana facility. 4/11 Lupin | Share price gained over 4 percent after the pharma major’s Nagpur facility received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator. 5/11 GPT Infraprojects | Share price rallied 17 percent after the company received a Rs 114.68-crore road-widening order in Manipur. 6/11 L&T | Share price jumped over 6 percent after the company bagged orders for its water & effluent treatment business. 7/11 Gulf Oil | Share price of Gulf Oil Lubricants jumped over 3 percent after the board fixed April 23 as the Record Date for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20. 8/11 Avenue Supermarts | Share price slumped 5 percent after the company said half of its stores were closed and were getting fewer customers due to the lockdown. 9/11 Caplin Point | Shares gained 6 percent after its subsidiary received US health regulator's approval for an anesthetic drug. 10/11 AIA Engineering | Share price shot up 17 percent after the company said it resumed operations at its Ahmedabad and Trichy plants. 11/11 IG Petro | Share price jumped 5 percent after a subsidiary of the company was liquidated with effect from April 12, 2020 due to the absence of any operations. First Published on Apr 13, 2020 04:29 pm