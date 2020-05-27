Slideshow | UPL and Bajaj Finserv among 15 buying ideas with 13-84% upside

Mahindra Logistics | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 300 | LTP: Rs 258 | Upside: 16 percent. With asset heavy players and startups in the logistics sector seeing greater stress in cashflow management, inflated labour cost and other expenses, the company is well placed to steer the crisis, with strong financials to take advantage of expected consolidation in the sector. While auto continues to dominate Mahindra Logistics segment, company has been steadily building up its presence in the e-commerce, freight forwarding, pharma and consumer segments.