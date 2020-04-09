Slideshow | Top 5 stock ideas by BP Equities for 44-118% returns in 12-18 months

IG Petrochemicals: Buy | CMP: Rs 102 | Target: Rs 223 | Return: 118% - Possibility of further contraction in the margin is minimal and the brokerage sees a positive reversal in margin going forward as spreads improve. Stock is available at 4.9x FY21E EPS of Rs 20.2. Value the stock based on a 15-year average P/E of 11x to its FY21E earnings.