Slideshow | Top 5 chart picks for 8-30% return in next 24 months

Brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks for 8-30 percent return in next 24 months. Rakesh Patil 1/6 On Monday, the benchmark indices fell nearly 1 percent at the start of the last week of 2018, with Nifty ended below 10,700 on the back of weak global cues. Brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks for 8-30 percent return in the next 24 months: 2/6 Brokerage: HDFC Securities | International Paper APPM | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 566 | Return: 22 percent 3/6 Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Petronet LNG | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 269 | Return: 21 percent 4/6 Brokerage: SMC Global Securities | HPCL | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 275 | Return: 10 percent 5/6 Brokerage: SMC Global Securities | InterGlobe Aviation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,250 | Return: 8 percent 6/6 Brokerage: Choice Broking | Apollo Tyres | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 305 | Return: 30 percent First Published on Dec 25, 2018 09:42 am