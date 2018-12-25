App
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 10:11 AM IST

Slideshow | Top 5 chart picks for 8-30% return in next 24 months

Brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks for 8-30 percent return in next 24 months.

Rakesh Patil
On Monday, the benchmark indices fell nearly 1 percent at the start of the last week of 2018, with Nifty ended below 10,700 on the back of weak global cues. Brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks for 8-30 percent return in the next 24 months:
1/6

On Monday, the benchmark indices fell nearly 1 percent at the start of the last week of 2018, with Nifty ended below 10,700 on the back of weak global cues. Brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks for 8-30 percent return in the next 24 months:
Brokerage: HDFC Securities | International Paper APPM | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 566 | Return: 22 percent
2/6

Brokerage: HDFC Securities | International Paper APPM | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 566 | Return: 22 percent

Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Petronet LNG | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 269 | Return: 21 percent
3/6

Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Petronet LNG | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 269 | Return: 21 percent

Brokerage: SMC Global Securities | HPCL | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 275 | Return: 10 percent
4/6

Brokerage: SMC Global Securities | HPCL | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 275 | Return: 10 percent
Brokerage: SMC Global Securities | InterGlobe Aviation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,250 | Return: 8 percent
5/6

Brokerage: SMC Global Securities | InterGlobe Aviation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,250 | Return: 8 percent
Brokerage: Choice Broking | Apollo Tyres | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 305 | Return: 30 percent
6/6

Brokerage: Choice Broking | Apollo Tyres | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 305 | Return: 30 percent
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 09:42 am

tags #Sliedshow #Stocks Views

