Slideshow | Top 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Britannia Industries, up 8% | Shares gained over 8 percent after the board at a meeting on April 23 declared an interim dividend at 3500 percent or Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the dividend has been fixed as May 2. The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched to the shareholders before May 23, 2020.