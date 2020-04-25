Slideshow | Top 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Experts foresee a sharp sell-off in the coming sessions if Nifty breaks 13-day EMA. Positional traders can consider shorting the index below 9,045 levels and look for bigger targets. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Below are the 10 stocks which moved the most this week: 2/11 Reliance Industries: up 15% | Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose 15 percent after social media giant Facebook announced an investment in the company's telecom unit. Facebook has bought a 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in the telecom unit of RIL. Disclaimer: RIL, which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments. 3/11 TV18 Broadcast, up 18% | TV18 Broadcast, a subsidiary of Network18, has registered a 373.33 percent year-on-year growth (YoY) in Q4FY20 consolidated profit due to strong revenue and operating EBITDA. Profit for the quarter stood at Rs 142 crore, up from Rs 30 crore in the same period last year. Controls on operating expenses and subscription revenue growth more than filled-in for the decline in advertising helped the news business remain profitable, the company said. Disclaimer: RIL, which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments. 4/11 Jubilant Lifesciences, up 15% | Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences gained 15 percent after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in the pharma company to 4.41 percent in the quarter ended March 2020. As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 2.74 percent and 1.67 percent stake in the company through two accounts. 5/11 Britannia Industries, up 8% | Shares gained over 8 percent after the board at a meeting on April 23 declared an interim dividend at 3500 percent or Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the dividend has been fixed as May 2. The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched to the shareholders before May 23, 2020. 6/11 Aurobindo Pharma, up 15% | Share price jumped after the USFDA determined the inspection classification of the company's general injectable formulation facility at Pashamylaram in Hyderabad as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). Stock also jumped after global research firm Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform and has raised target to Rs 665 from Rs 345 per share. 7/11 Nippon Life AMC, down 26% | Share prices tumbled 26 percent after asset management company Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to wind up its six debt schemes effective from April 23, 2020. This will result in locking in of Rs 30,800 crore of investor wealth. 8/11 PVR, down 22% | Share price fell 22 percent after chairman and managing director Ajay Bijli said that the company is facing a severe cash crunch and may likely run into problems without government assistance if the lockdown is not lifted in the next three months. 9/11 Bajaj Finance, down 14% | Share price was down 14 percent after CNBC-TV18 reported global brokerage house UBS Securities downgraded the stock and also cut price target amid COVID-19 crisis. While downgrading its rating on Bajaj Finance to sell from neutral and slashing target to Rs 1,600, the brokerage said it has cut EPS estimates by 11-65 percent for FY21-22. 10/11 ICICI Bank, down 11% | Share price fell 11 percent after sources said that it has an exposure of $100 million (about Rs 760 crore) to Singapore-based Hin Leong Trading Pte, a top oil trading firm that is in the dock for its alleged failure to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years. 11/11 Muthoot Finance, up 15% | Muthoot Finance was up 15 percent after it said it will re-open all its branches across the country from April 20 and will ensure safety for its customers. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday had released a new list of activities that are exempted from the extended nationwide lockdown, including services offered by NBFCs and cooperative credit societies with minimum staff. First Published on Apr 25, 2020 08:06 am