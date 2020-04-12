Slideshow | Top 10 stocks that moved the most last week; Cipla, M&M, RBL Bank top charts

Suven Lifesciences, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, PVR and RBL Bank are some of the stocks that moved the most last week. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Here are the top 10 stocks that moved the most this week: 2/11 Suven Lifesciences share price surged 53 percent for the week after the NCLT approved the Scheme of Arrangement. "On January 6, the National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad has passed order allowing the company Petition filed for sanction of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Suven Life Sciences (SLSL) and Suven Pharmaceuticals and their respective shareholders and creditors," company said in its BSE filing. 3/11 Cipla share price surged 37 percent this week after the company received final approval from the US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90mcg (base)/actuation as per company release. 4/11 Mahindra & Mahindra's share price jumped 33 percent for the week after CRISIL reaffirmed its rating. One of the reasons for the rally was the company's decision to stop injecting money into SsangYong Motor Company. M&M's strong capital structure and liquidity position, along with the benefit of diversification of its business profile supports its credit profile, CRISIL said. 5/11 Share price of Maruti Suzuki gained 24 percent last week even though the company reported weak production numbers for the month of March. The company's total production in March 2020 fell 47 percent to 92,540 units from 1,36,201 units in the year-ago. 6/11 Shares of Lupin jumped 33 percent after the company launched generic Mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets, which is used to prevent organ rejection in patients receiving kidney transplants in the US market. The company has launched the tablets in the strengths of 180 mg and 360 mg, Lupin said in a statement. Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 948 per share, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. 7/11 Zee Entertainment shares jumped 21 percent for the week. The company Board approved investing Rs 522 crore in its arm Margo Networks Pvt Ltd, which offers content distribution services under 'SugarBox' brand that empowers to users without an active internet connection to use mobile apps. 8/11 Shares of Balrampur Chini gained 18 percent for the week after the credit rating agency Icra re-affirmed the credit ratings for both long-term and short-term. The outlook on the long term rating remained stable. Earlier ICICI Bank had invested Rs 51.09 crore in Auxilo Finserve, an associate company, by way of subscription to its 34 million equity shares or 9.90 percent stake. 9/11 Dr Reddy's Labs shares added 16 percent this week. The company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Nalgonda-based active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing unit. Earlier, the company received approval for its borrowing plan of up to an aggregate amount of Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches. 10/11 Shares of RBL Bank shed almost 11 percent last week after the management forecast rise in provisions from credit card business in the first quarter of FY21. "Microfinance book was in good shape through March, but disbursals in microfinance will be a concern going ahead. We will see a rise in provisions on credit card business in Q1FY21," Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO at RBL Bank told CNBC-TV18. 11/11 Shares of PVR was down 11 percent this week as COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep everything under lockdown. Rating agency ICRA placed the company's ratings on watch with developing implications due to the lockdown imposed to stem coronavirus. Also, CRISIL and India Ratings had placed its rating on the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of PVR on rating watch with negative implications. First Published on Apr 12, 2020 09:34 am