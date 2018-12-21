Slideshow | Top 10 companies where promoters increased their stake in 2018

Manpasand Beverages, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dish TV India, are some of the companies where promoters increased their holding but stocks remained underperformer. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 As market remained volatile in 2018, some promoters increased their holding in their companies. The stocks of those companies fell 20-80 percent in 2018. 2/11 Promoters of Manpasand Beverages, a Gujarat-based fruit drink manufacturing company, increased their holding by 0.36 percent until quarter ended September 2018. The stock fell 80 percent during the same period. 3/11 Leading player across residential and commercial space, Indiabulls Real Estate, fell 59 percent and promoter holding rose by 5.3 percent. 4/11 Dish TV India, a Direct-to-Home television service provider, fell 53 percent in 2018, while promoters doubled their holdings in the company from 29.55 percent to 58.92 percent. 5/11 Jain Irrigation Systems, a manufacturer of Micro Irrigation Systems, lost 47 percent in last year, whereas the promoters have increased the holdings by 0.63 percent. 6/11 GIC Housing Finance's promoters increased their holding by 59 percent in 2018. The stock of the housing loan company was down 44.8 percent in the same period. 7/11 Promoters of Future Consumer, the food and FMCG arm of Kishore Biyanis Future Group, increased their stake in the company by 4.9 percent. The stock price fell 36 percent in 2018. 8/11 Promoters of Laurus Labs, a research-driven pharmaceutical company, have raised their holding in the company by 9.2 percent, while share price declined by 28 percent. 9/11 GMR Infrastructure, which is involved in construction of airports, fell 26 percent while its promoters increased their stake by 2.1 percent. 10/11 Trident's promoter increased their holdings by 1 percent, while share price fell 25.7 percent in the last one year. 11/11 IDFC Bank, a banking service provider, shares lost 21 percent in last one year, while promoters increased their stake in the company by 6 percent. First Published on Dec 21, 2018 11:20 am