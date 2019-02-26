App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | These 9 stocks could give 10-25% return in short to long term

Here are 9 stock ideas that analysts have recommended to buy with an upside of 10-25 percent in the short to long term

The benchmark indices posted handsome gains on February 25 as Nifty and Sensex rose nearly 1 percent each on the back of positive global cues. Here are 9 stock ideas that analysts have recommended to buy with an upside of 10-25 percent in the short to long term:

Vedanta | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 165 | Target: Rs 188 | Stop loss: Rs 155 | Upside: 14 percent

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 83 | Target: Rs 93| Stop loss: Rs 78 | Upside: 12 percent

Hero Motocorp | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy above Rs 2,680 | Target: Rs 3,000 | Stop loss: Rs 2,581 | Upside: 12 percent

Tata Steel | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 498 | Target: Rs 548 | Stop loss: Rs 468 | Upside: 10 percent

Eicher Motors | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 20,500 | Target: Rs 22,500 | Stop loss: Rs 19,500 | Upside: 10 percent

SBI | Analyst: Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 319 | Return: 18 percent
SBI | Analyst: Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 319 | Return: 18 percent
Canara Bank | Analyst: Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 277 | Return: 25 percent

Oberoi Realty | Analyst: Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 570 | Stop loss: Rs 464 | Upside: 13 percent

Sun TV | Analyst: Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 672 | Stop loss: Rs 559 | Upside: 15 percent
Sun TV | Analyst: Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 672 | Stop loss: Rs 559 | Upside: 15 percent
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 11:06 am

