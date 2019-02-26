Slideshow | These 9 stocks could give 10-25% return in short to long term

Here are 9 stock ideas that analysts have recommended to buy with an upside of 10-25 percent in the short to long term Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom " >" title="The benchmark indices posted handsome gains on February 25 as Nifty and Sensex rose nearly 1 percent each on the back of positive global cues. Here are 9 stock ideas that analysts have recommended to buy with an upside of 10-25 percent in the short to long term:"> 1/10 The benchmark indices posted handsome gains on February 25 as Nifty and Sensex rose nearly 1 percent each on the back of positive global cues. Here are 9 stock ideas that analysts have recommended to buy with an upside of 10-25 percent in the short to long term: " >" title="Vedanta | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 165 | Target: Rs 188 | Stop loss: Rs 155 | Upside: 14 percent"> 2/10 Vedanta | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 165 | Target: Rs 188 | Stop loss: Rs 155 | Upside: 14 percent " >" title="Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 83 | Target: Rs 93| Stop loss: Rs 78 | Upside: 12 percent"> 3/10 Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 83 | Target: Rs 93| Stop loss: Rs 78 | Upside: 12 percent " >" title="Hero Motocorp | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy above Rs 2,680 | Target: Rs 3,000 | Stop loss: Rs 2,581 | Upside: 12 percent"> 4/10 Hero Motocorp | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy above Rs 2,680 | Target: Rs 3,000 | Stop loss: Rs 2,581 | Upside: 12 percent " >" title="Tata Steel | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 498 | Target: Rs 548 | Stop loss: Rs 468 | Upside: 10 percent"> 5/10 Tata Steel | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 498 | Target: Rs 548 | Stop loss: Rs 468 | Upside: 10 percent " >" title="Eicher Motors | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 20,500 | Target: Rs 22,500 | Stop loss: Rs 19,500 | Upside: 10 percent"> 6/10 Eicher Motors | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 20,500 | Target: Rs 22,500 | Stop loss: Rs 19,500 | Upside: 10 percent 7/10 SBI | Analyst: Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 319 | Return: 18 percent " >" title="Canara Bank | Analyst: Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 277 | Return: 25 percent"> 8/10 Canara Bank | Analyst: Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 277 | Return: 25 percent " >" title="Oberoi Realty | Analyst: Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 570 | Stop loss: Rs 464 | Upside: 13 percent"> 9/10 Oberoi Realty | Analyst: Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 570 | Stop loss: Rs 464 | Upside: 13 percent 10/10 Sun TV | Analyst: Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 672 | Stop loss: Rs 559 | Upside: 15 percent First Published on Feb 26, 2019 11:06 am