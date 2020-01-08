Slideshow | These 5 stocks outperform Nifty50 on weekly, 3 months basis

Here are stocks which has outperformed the index on 1 week and 3 month basis. Rakesh Patil 1/6 The Indian equity market kicked off the January 8 session on a weak note as Nifty slipped below 12,000 levels on the back of mounting geopolitical concerns as well as the slowing economy. Despite the fall below the psychological levels, certain stocks (priced between Rs 100-1,000 and market cap of Rs 10,000 crore and above) managed to outperform Nifty on a weekly and 3-month basis. (Data source: StockEdge) 2/6 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has outperformed the Nifty50 by 4.2 percent and 9.2 percent on 1 week and 3 months basis, respectively. In the last month, the company received Form 483, with eight observations from USFDA. 3/6 HCL Technologies has outperformed the benchmark index by 3.8 percent on 1 week and 0.4 percent on 3 months basis. In December 2019, the company announced an expansion in Canada with a global delivery centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. 4/6 Vedanta board meeting proposed to be held on January 8, 2020, to consider the offering of NCDs aggregating upto Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches. The stock has outperformed the Nifty by 3.3 percent and 1 percent on 1 week and 3 months basis, respectively. 5/6 Tech Mahindra gained 10 percent versus Nifty gains of 8.3 percent in the last 3 months. The stock has outperformed the Nifty by 2.9 percent on a 1-week basis. A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 31 to consider audited financial results of the company for the third quarter ended December 2019. 6/6 Tata Steel arm T S Alloys received a letter of intent (LoI) as the successful bidder for grant of mining lease for 50 years by Government of Odisha. The stock has outperformed the Nifty50 by 1.8 percent and 38.3 percent on 1 week and 3 months basis, respectively. First Published on Jan 8, 2020 11:38 am