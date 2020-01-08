Slideshow | These 5 stocks outperform Nifty50 on weekly, 3 months basis

The Indian equity market kicked off the January 8 session on a weak note as Nifty slipped below 12,000 levels on the back of mounting geopolitical concerns as well as the slowing economy. Despite the fall below the psychological levels, certain stocks (priced between Rs 100-1,000 and market cap of Rs 10,000 crore and above) managed to outperform Nifty on a weekly and 3-month basis. (Data source: StockEdge)