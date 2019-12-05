Slideshow | These 10 stocks likely to give 14-35% return in 12-15 months

Here are the top 10 stocks in which brokerages expect 14-35 percent upside in medium to long term: Rakesh Patil 1/11 After ending lower for three consecutive session, the benchmark indices bounced on December 4 on report of the US and China are moving closer to the phase-one trade deal. However, the market remained volatile during the day ahead of a possible rate cut from MPC of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Buying in IT, metal, bank, pharma and auto helped the indices to close near the day's high. Here are the top 10 stocks in which brokerages expect 14-35 percent upside in medium to long term: 2/11 Jindal Steel & Power | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 153 | Target: Rs 175 | Return: 14 percent 3/11 Godrej Agrovet | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 494 | Target: Rs 584 | Return: 18 percent 4/11 ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 529 | Target: Rs 625 | Return: 18 percent 5/11 Vardhman Textiles | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 899 | Target: Rs 1,100 | Return: 22 percent 6/11 Ashok Leyland | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 77.50 | Target: Rs 95 | Return: 22 percent 7/11 SBI | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 342 | Target: Rs 425 | Return: 24 percent 8/11 Mphasis | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 866 | Target: Rs 1,000 | Return: 15 percent 9/11 Balkrishna Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 927 | Target: Rs 1,220 | Return: 31 percent 10/11 Greenply Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 162 | Target: Rs 219 | Return: 35 percent 11/11 Timken India | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 868 | Target: Rs 1,020 | Return: 17 percent First Published on Dec 5, 2019 09:11 am