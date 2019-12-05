App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | These 10 stocks likely to give 14-35% return in 12-15 months

Here are the top 10 stocks in which brokerages expect 14-35 percent upside in medium to long term:

Rakesh Patil
After ending lower for three consecutive session, the benchmark indices bounced on December 4 on report of the US and China are moving closer to the phase-one trade deal. However, the market remained volatile during the day ahead of a possible rate cut from MPC of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Buying in IT, metal, bank, pharma and auto helped the indices to close near the day's high. Here are the top 10 stocks in which brokerages expect 14-35 percent upside in medium to long term:
After ending lower for three consecutive session, the benchmark indices bounced on December 4 on report of the US and China are moving closer to the phase-one trade deal. However, the market remained volatile during the day ahead of a possible rate cut from MPC of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Buying in IT, metal, bank, pharma and auto helped the indices to close near the day's high. Here are the top 10 stocks in which brokerages expect 14-35 percent upside in medium to long term:

Jindal Steel & Power | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 153 | Target: Rs 175 | Return: 14 percent
Jindal Steel & Power | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 153 | Target: Rs 175 | Return: 14 percent

Godrej Agrovet | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 494 | Target: Rs 584 | Return: 18 percent
Godrej Agrovet | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 494 | Target: Rs 584 | Return: 18 percent

ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 529 | Target: Rs 605 | Return: 14 percent
ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 529 | Target: Rs 625 | Return: 18 percent

Vardhman Textiles | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 899 | Target: Rs 1,100 | Return: 22 percent
Vardhman Textiles | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 899 | Target: Rs 1,100 | Return: 22 percent

Ashok Leyland | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 77.50 | Target: Rs 95 | Return: 22 percent
Ashok Leyland | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 77.50 | Target: Rs 95 | Return: 22 percent

SBI
SBI | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 342 | Target: Rs 425 | Return: 24 percent

Mphasis | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 866 | Target: Rs 1,000 | Return: 15 percent
Mphasis | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 866 | Target: Rs 1,000 | Return: 15 percent

Balkrishna Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 927 | Target: Rs 1,220 | Return: 31 percent
Balkrishna Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 927 | Target: Rs 1,220 | Return: 31 percent

Greenply Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 162 | Target: Rs 219 | Return: 35 percent
Greenply Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 162 | Target: Rs 219 | Return: 35 percent

Timken India | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 868 | Target: Rs 1,020 | Return: 17 percent

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 09:11 am

