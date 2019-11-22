Slideshow | These 10 stocks can return 18-97%; do you own any?

The benchmark indices ended flat on November 21 with Nifty failing to hold on to 12,000 levels. Metal, energy, pharma, auto and FMCG stocks witnessed selling pressure. BSE midcap and smallcap index also ended 0.4-0.7 percent lower. Here are 10 stocks in which brokerages maintained buy with an upside of 18-97 percent in the medium to long term: