Slideshow | These 10 stocks can return 18-97%; do you own any?

Brokerages are bullish on ONGC, Vinati Organics and Sundaram Finance. Check out the others Rakesh Patil 1/11 The benchmark indices ended flat on November 21 with Nifty failing to hold on to 12,000 levels. Metal, energy, pharma, auto and FMCG stocks witnessed selling pressure. BSE midcap and smallcap index also ended 0.4-0.7 percent lower. Here are 10 stocks in which brokerages maintained buy with an upside of 18-97 percent in the medium to long term: 2/11 IRB Infrastructure Developers | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 85.30 | Target: Rs 105 | Upside: 23 percent 3/11 KNR Construction | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 250.15 | Target: Rs 306 | Upside: 22 percent 4/11 Ashoka Buildcon | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 93.80 | Target: Rs 185 | Upside: 97 percent 5/11 Talbros Automotive | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 113.50 | Target: Rs 160 | Upside: 41 percent 6/11 Jindal Stainless Hisar | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 70.85 | Target: Rs 93 | Upside: 32 percent 7/11 Accelya Solutions India | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 961.65 | Target: Rs 1,300 | Upside: 35 percent 8/11 Sundaram Finance | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,623.95 | Target: Rs 1,920 | Upside: 18 percent 9/11 Vinati Organics | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1891.90 | Target: Rs 2,810 | Upside: 48 percent 10/11 Sadbhav Engineering | Brokerage: Yes Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 120.25 | Target: Rs 168 | Upside: 40 percent 11/11 ONGC | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 131 | Target: Rs 177 | Upside: 35 percent. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. First Published on Nov 22, 2019 01:19 pm