you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | These 10 stocks can return 18-97%; do you own any?

Brokerages are bullish on ONGC, Vinati Organics and Sundaram Finance. Check out the others

Rakesh Patil
The benchmark indices ended flat on November 21 with Nifty failing to hold on to 12,000 levels. Metal, energy, pharma, auto and FMCG stocks witnessed selling pressure. BSE midcap and smallcap index also ended 0.4-0.7 percent lower. Here are 10 stocks in which brokerages maintained buy with an upside of 18-97 percent in the medium to long term:
The benchmark indices ended flat on November 21 with Nifty failing to hold on to 12,000 levels. Metal, energy, pharma, auto and FMCG stocks witnessed selling pressure. BSE midcap and smallcap index also ended 0.4-0.7 percent lower. Here are 10 stocks in which brokerages maintained buy with an upside of 18-97 percent in the medium to long term:

IRB Infrastructure Developers | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 85.30 | Target: Rs 105 | Upside: 23 percent
KNR Construction | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 250.15 | Target: Rs 306 | Upside: 22 percent
Ashoka Buildcon | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 93.80 | Target: Rs 185 | Upside: 97 percent
Talbros Automotive | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 113.50 | Target: Rs 160 | Upside: 41 percent
Jindal Stainless Hisar | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 70.85 | Target: Rs 93 | Upside: 32 percent
Accelya Solutions India | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 961.65 | Target: Rs 1,300 | Upside: 35 percent
Sundaram Finance | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,623.95 | Target: Rs 1,920 | Upside: 18 percent
Vinati Organics | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1891.90 | Target: Rs 2,810 | Upside: 48 percent
Sadbhav Engineering | Brokerage: Yes Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 120.25 | Target: Rs 168 | Upside: 40 percent
ONGC | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 131 | Target: Rs 177 | Upside: 35 percent. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

