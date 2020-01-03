Slideshow | These 10 stocks are expected to return 11-224% in medium term

Here are top 10 buying ideas from different brokerages with an upside of 11-224 percent in medium term. Rakesh Patil 1/11 Nifty posted a record closing high, while Sensex rallied more than 300 points on January 2 supported by buying in metal, bank, auto and energy stocks. BSE Midcap and Smallcap also ended with over 1 percent gain. Here are the top 10 brokerage picks that can return up to 224 percent in the medium term. 2/11 Sterlite Technologies | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 126 | Target: Rs 212 | Upside: 68 percent. KR Choksey maintained its positive stance on the stock as it sees demand in products and services business. 3/11 Gail India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 123 | Target: Rs 152 | Upside: 23 percent. The brokerage believes that GAIL would be a key beneficiary of the increasing domestic gas and LNG production in the country. Tightening norms on industrial pollution should also help the transmission segment in the longer run. 4/11 Larsen & Toubro Infotech | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,819 | Target: Rs 2,025 | Upside: 11 percent. ICICIdirect expects the company to register dollar revenue CAGR of 12.1 percent in FY19-22E. 5/11 Mahanagar Gas | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,070 | Target: Rs 1,230 | Upside: 15 percent. The company's strong gas pipeline infrastructure and expanding operations in Mumbai and adjoining areas, as well as Raigad district, will enable the company to capture the benefits of the large and growing market given the low penetration. 6/11 Dishman Carbogen Amcis | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 70 | Target: Rs 227 | Upside: 224 percent. Primary growth drivers like the commercialisation of molecules in late phase 3 and global dominance in Vitamin D are likely to help Dishman report revenue and PAT CAGR of 11 percent and 15 percent respectively over FY19-21. 7/11 Hexaware Technologies | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 337 | Target: Rs 430 | Upside: 27 percent. Broking firm expects USD revenue growth to be 2.3 percent QoQ in Q4CY19 which translates into growth of 17.2 percent for CY19 and expect EBITDA margin in Q4CY19 to decline by 40bps QoQ to 15.6 percent. 8/11 Century Plyboards | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 166 | Target: Rs 220 | Upside: 32 percent. With the resin costs likely to remain benign and with operating leverage coming into play, ICICI Securities expects CPBI’s overall margins to improve to 16.8 percent in FY21 versus 15.9 percent in H1FY20. 9/11 Balkrishna Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 978 | Target: Rs 1,220 | Upside: 24 percent. The stock trades at 14.1x and 8.7x FY22E PE/EBITDA and EV/EBITDA respectively, while broking house finds the current free cash flow yield attractive. 10/11 Coromandel International | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 534 | Target: Rs 656 | Upside: 23 percent. Geojit expects the company's PAT will grow by at a CAGR of 17 percent over FY19-FY22E on the back of an increase in the share of unique grade phosphatic fertilizers and lower raw material cost. 11/11 SBI | Brokerage: Arihant Capital | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 339 | Target: Rs 456 | Upside: 34 percent. Subsidiaries are performing even better than the core parent bank with the life insurance subsidiary and the credit cards subsidiary gaining market share. First Published on Jan 3, 2020 10:49 am