you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | These 10 stocks are expected to return 11-224% in medium term

Here are top 10 buying ideas from different brokerages with an upside of 11-224 percent in medium term.

Rakesh Patil
Nifty posted a record closing high, while Sensex rallied more than 300 points on January 2 supported by buying in metal, bank, auto and energy stocks. BSE Midcap and Smallcap also ended with over 1 percent gain. Here are top 10 buying ideas from different brokerages with an upside of 11-224 percent in medium term.
Nifty posted a record closing high, while Sensex rallied more than 300 points on January 2 supported by buying in metal, bank, auto and energy stocks. BSE Midcap and Smallcap also ended with over 1 percent gain. Here are the top 10 brokerage picks that can return up to 224 percent in the medium term.

Sterlite Technologies | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 126 | Target: Rs 212 | Upside: 68 percent. KR Choksey continue to maintain its positive stance on the stock given the strong visibility of demand in products and services business.
Sterlite Technologies | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 126 | Target: Rs 212 | Upside: 68 percent. KR Choksey maintained its positive stance on the stock as it sees demand in products and services business.

Gail India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 123 | Target: Rs 152 | Upside: 23 percent. Brokerage house believes that GAIL would be a key beneficiary of the increasing domestic gas and LNG production in the country. Tightening norms on industrial pollution should also help the transmission segment in the longer run.
Gail India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 123 | Target: Rs 152 | Upside: 23 percent. The brokerage believes that GAIL would be a key beneficiary of the increasing domestic gas and LNG production in the country. Tightening norms on industrial pollution should also help the transmission segment in the longer run.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,819 | Target: Rs 2,025 | Upside: 11 percent. ICICIdirect expect the company to register dollar revenue CAGR of 12.1% in FY19-22E.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,819 | Target: Rs 2,025 | Upside: 11 percent. ICICIdirect expects the company to register dollar revenue CAGR of 12.1 percent in FY19-22E.

Mahanagar Gas | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,070 | Target: Rs 1,230 | Upside: 15 percent. Company's strong gas pipeline infrastructure and expanding operations in Mumbai, its adjoining areas and Raigad district will enable the company to capture the benefits of the large and growing market given the low penetration.
Mahanagar Gas | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,070 | Target: Rs 1,230 | Upside: 15 percent. The company's strong gas pipeline infrastructure and expanding operations in Mumbai and adjoining areas, as well as Raigad district, will enable the company to capture the benefits of the large and growing market given the low penetration.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 70 | Target: Rs 227 | Upside: 224 percent. Primary growth drivers like commercialization of molecules in late phase 3 and global dominance in Vitamin D are likely to help Dishman report revenue and PAT CAGR of 11% and 15% respectively over FY19-21.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 70 | Target: Rs 227 | Upside: 224 percent. Primary growth drivers like the commercialisation of molecules in late phase 3 and global dominance in Vitamin D are likely to help Dishman report revenue and PAT CAGR of 11 percent and 15 percent respectively over FY19-21.

Hexaware Technologies | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 337 | Target: Rs 430 | Upside: 27 percent. Broking firm expect USD revenue growth to be 2.3% QoQ in Q4CY19 which translates into growth of 17.2% for CY19 and expect EBITDA margin in Q4CY19 to decline by 40bps QoQ to 15.6%.
Hexaware Technologies | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 337 | Target: Rs 430 | Upside: 27 percent. Broking firm expects USD revenue growth to be 2.3 percent QoQ in Q4CY19 which translates into growth of 17.2 percent for CY19 and expect EBITDA margin in Q4CY19 to decline by 40bps QoQ to 15.6 percent.

Century Plyboards | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 166 | Target: Rs 220 | Upside: 32 percent. With the resin costs likely to remain benign and with operating leverage coming into play, ICICI Securities expect CPBI’s overall margins to improve to 16.8% in FY21 versus 15.9% in H1FY20.
Century Plyboards | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 166 | Target: Rs 220 | Upside: 32 percent. With the resin costs likely to remain benign and with operating leverage coming into play, ICICI Securities expects CPBI’s overall margins to improve to 16.8 percent in FY21 versus 15.9 percent in H1FY20.

Balkrishna Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 978 | Target: Rs 1,220 | Upside: 24 percent. The stock trades at 14.1x and 8.7x FY22E PE/EBITDA and EV/EBITDA respectively, while broking house find the current free cash flow yield attractive.
Balkrishna Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 978 | Target: Rs 1,220 | Upside: 24 percent. The stock trades at 14.1x and 8.7x FY22E PE/EBITDA and EV/EBITDA respectively, while broking house finds the current free cash flow yield attractive.

Coromandel International | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 534 | Target: Rs 656 | Upside: 23 percent. Geojit expect company's PAT is expected to grow by at a CAGR of 17% over FY19-FY22E on the back of increase in the share of unique grade phosphatic fertilizers and lower raw material cost.
Coromandel International | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 534 | Target: Rs 656 | Upside: 23 percent. Geojit expects the company's PAT will grow by at a CAGR of 17 percent over FY19-FY22E on the back of an increase in the share of unique grade phosphatic fertilizers and lower raw material cost.

SBI
SBI | Brokerage: Arihant Capital | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 339 | Target: Rs 456 | Upside: 34 percent. Subsidiaries are performing even better than the core parent bank with the life insurance subsidiary and the credit cards subsidiary gaining market share.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 10:49 am

