Slideshow | Super six picks by brokerages that can return 12-83%

Here are the top six picks from the brokerages that could give 12-83 percent upside in medium term Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The benchmark indices posted strong gains as Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank ended at record closing high on May 27. Nifty closed 80.70 points higher at 11,924.80 while Sensex finished at 39,683.29. Here are the top six picks from the brokerages that could give 12-83 percent upside in medium term: 2/7 Sanghi Industries | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 71 | Target: Rs 80 | Upside: 12 percent 3/7 NCC | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 114.90 | Target: Rs 160 | Upside: 39 percent 4/7 NIIT | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 100.75 | Target: Rs 183 | Upside: 83 percent 5/7 Ashoka Buildcon | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 145.15 | Target: Rs 261 | Upside: 80 percent 6/7 Page Industries | Brokerage: Dolat Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 19,678.50 | Target: Rs 24,866 | Upside: 26 percent 7/7 Varroc Engineering | Brokerage: Yes Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 517 | Target: Rs 768 | Upside: 48 percent First Published on May 28, 2019 11:09 am