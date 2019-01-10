Slideshow | Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Titan Company, Coal India and HCL Technologies are among the stocks that could give up to 44 percent return Rakesh Patil 1/7 After posting a 1 percent loss in the first week of 2019, the benchmark indices have bounced back strongly in this week till now with Nifty above 10,850, and Sensex above 36,200 mark. Here are the top six picks from brokerages that could give 18-40 percent return in medium to long term: 2/7 HCL Technologies | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,255 | Return: 33 percent 3/7 Coal India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 388 | Return: 44 percent 4/7 Bandhan Bank | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 575 | Return: 26 percent 5/7 Indian Hume Pipe | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 445 | Return: 32 percent 6/7 NOCIL | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 210 | Return: 25 percent 7/7 Titan Company | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,125 | Return: 18 percent First Published on Jan 10, 2019 10:02 am