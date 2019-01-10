App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Titan Company, Coal India and HCL Technologies are among the stocks that could give up to 44 percent return

Rakesh Patil
After posting a 1 percent loss in the first week of 2019, the benchmark indices have bounced back strongly in this week till now with Nifty above 10,850, and Sensex above 36,200 mark. Here are the top six picks from brokerages that could give 18-40 percent return in medium to long term:
1/7

After posting a 1 percent loss in the first week of 2019, the benchmark indices have bounced back strongly in this week till now with Nifty above 10,850, and Sensex above 36,200 mark. Here are the top six picks from brokerages that could give 18-40 percent return in medium to long term:

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,255 | Return: 33 percent
2/7

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,255 | Return: 33 percent

Coal India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 388 | Return: 44 percent
3/7

Coal India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 388 | Return: 44 percent

Bandhan Bank | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 575 | Return: 26 percent
4/7

Bandhan Bank | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 575 | Return: 26 percent

Indian Hume Pipe | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 445 | Return: 32 percent
5/7

Indian Hume Pipe | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 445 | Return: 32 percent
NOCIL | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 210 | Return: 25 percent
6/7

NOCIL | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 210 | Return: 25 percent

Titan Company | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,125 | Return: 18 percent
7/7

Titan Company | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,125 | Return: 18 percent
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 10:02 am

tags #Business #markets #Slideshow #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.