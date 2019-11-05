Slideshow | Super Six buying ideas with more than 20% upside

Here the top six stocks with an upside of over 20 percent: Rakesh Patil 1/7 The market continued its upward journey for the seventh consecutive session on November 4 on the back of positive global cues. The Nifty 50 ended above 11,900 and Sensex touched a fresh all-time high of 40,483.21. Buying was seen in metal, IT, infra and PSU banks, while auto and FMCG stocks remained under pressure. Here are the top six stocks that can return over 20 percent: 2/7 Indian Oil Corporation | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 138 | Target: Rs 209 | Upside: 51 percent 3/7 SBI | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 314 | Target: Rs 389 | Upside: 24 percent 4/7 Indian Bank | Brokerage: Chola Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 135 | Target: Rs 176 | Upside: 30 percent 5/7 Ramco Cements | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 804 | Target: Rs 976 | Upside: 21 percent 6/7 Sonata Software | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 314 | Target: Rs 395 | Upside: 26 percent 7/7 Petronet LNG | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 285| Target: Rs 390 | Upside: 36 percent First Published on Nov 5, 2019 01:48 pm