you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Super Six buying ideas with more than 20% upside

Here the top six stocks with an upside of over 20 percent:

Rakesh Patil
The market continued its upward journey for the seventh consecutive session on November 4 on the back of positive global cues. The Nifty 50 ended above 11,900 and Sensex touched a fresh all-time high of 40,483.21. Buying was seen in metal, IT, infra and PSU banks, while auto and FMCG stocks remained under pressure.
The market continued its upward journey for the seventh consecutive session on November 4 on the back of positive global cues. The Nifty 50 ended above 11,900 and Sensex touched a fresh all-time high of 40,483.21. Buying was seen in metal, IT, infra and PSU banks, while auto and FMCG stocks remained under pressure. Here are the top six stocks that can return over 20 percent:

Indian Oil Corporation | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 138 | Target: Rs 209 | Upside: 51 percent
Indian Oil Corporation | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 138 | Target: Rs 209 | Upside: 51 percent

SBI | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 314 | Target: Rs 389 | Upside: 24 percent
SBI | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 314 | Target: Rs 389 | Upside: 24 percent

Indian Bank
Indian Bank | Brokerage: Chola Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 135 | Target: Rs 176 | Upside: 30 percent

Ramco Cements | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 804 | Target: Rs 976 | Upside: 21 percent
Ramco Cements | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 804 | Target: Rs 976 | Upside: 21 percent

Sonata Software | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 314 | Target: Rs 395 | Upside: 26 percent
Sonata Software | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 314 | Target: Rs 395 | Upside: 26 percent

Petronet LNG | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 285| Target: Rs 390 | Upside: 36 percent
Petronet LNG | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 285| Target: Rs 390 | Upside: 36 percent

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 01:48 pm

