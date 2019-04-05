Slideshow | Super Six: Brokerage picks for 3-12 months investment horizon

Here are super six stocks ideas from brokerages that could give 3 to 50 percent return in next 3-12 months. Rakesh Patil 1/7 The Indian market has seen high & low points this week amid RBI credit policy and Skymet's monsoon prediction. Here are six stocks ideas from brokerages that could give 3 to 50 percent return in next 3-12 months: 2/7 Relaxo | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 850 | Target: Rs 938 | Return: 10 percent 3/7 HCL Technologies | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,093 | Target: Rs 1,125 | Return: 3 percent 4/7 Tata Consultancy Services | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,029 | Target: Rs 2,400 | Return: 18 percent 5/7 Kaveri Seed | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 471 | Target: Rs 598 | Return: 26 percent 6/7 Titan Company | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,107 | Target: Rs 1,300 | Return: 17 percent 7/7 Parag Milk Foods | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 244 | Target: Rs 366 | Return: 50 percent First Published on Apr 5, 2019 03:11 pm