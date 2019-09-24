Slideshow | Sensex, Nifty log biggest 2-day gain; here are 6 stocks that can return 8-84%

Benchmark indices continued their bull run for second straight session in a row on September 23 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed corporate tax on Friday. The latest string of measures by the government has helped indices post their biggest two-day gain with major support coming from bank, FMCG, infra and auto stocks. The rally was also seen in the broader markets as BSE Midcap outperformed indices rising 3.08 percent, while BSE Smallcap closed the day with a gain of 2.73 percent. Here are the top six brokerage picks that can return 8-84 percent in short to medium term: