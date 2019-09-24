App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Sensex, Nifty log biggest 2-day gain; here are 6 stocks that can return 8-84%

Here are the top six brokerage picks that can return 8-84 percent in short to medium term.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Benchmark indices continued their bull run for second straight session in a row on September 23 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed corporate tax on Friday. The latest string of measures by the government has helped indices post their biggest two-day gain with major support coming from bank, FMCG, infra and auto stocks. The rally was also seen in the broader markets as BSE Midcap outperformed indices rising 3.08 percent, while BSE Smallcap closed the day with a gain of 2.73 percent. Here are the top six brokerage picks that can return 8-84 percent in short to medium term:
1/7

Benchmark indices continued their bull run for second straight session in a row on September 23 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed corporate tax on Friday. The latest string of measures by the government has helped indices post their biggest two-day gain with major support coming from bank, FMCG, infra and auto stocks. The rally was also seen in the broader markets as BSE Midcap outperformed indices rising 3.08 percent, while BSE Smallcap closed the day with a gain of 2.73 percent. Here are the top six brokerage picks that can return 8-84 percent in short to medium term:

Tata Steel | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 377 | Target: Rs 450 | Upside: 19 percent
2/7

Tata Steel | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 377 | Target: Rs 450 | Upside: 19 percent

Asian Paints | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,804 | Target: Rs 1,950 | Upside: 8 percent
3/7

Asian Paints | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,804 | Target: Rs 1,950 | Upside: 8 percent

Infibeam Avenues | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 39 | Target: Rs 72 | Upside: 84 percent
4/7

Infibeam Avenues | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 39 | Target: Rs 72 | Upside: 84 percent

Timken India | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 761 | Target: Rs 889 | Upside: 17 percent
5/7

Timken India | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 761 | Target: Rs 889 | Upside: 17 percent

Shoppers Stop | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 420 | Target: Rs 480 | Upside: 14 percent
6/7

Shoppers Stop | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 420 | Target: Rs 480 | Upside: 14 percent

Greenlam Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 801 | Target: Rs 1,070 | Upside: 33 percent
7/7

Greenlam Industries | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 801 | Target: Rs 1,070 | Upside: 33 percent

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.