Slideshow | Sensex ends below 30,000; here are the top 10 gainers on April 8

On April 8, Sensex slipped below 30,000 in a volatile session. Rakesh Patil 1/11 After a relief rally in the previous session, the market was volatile on April 8 and ended lower with the Sensex slipping below 30,000. 2/11 Shares of Adani Green Energy jumped 5 percent after the company said it has entered into a joint-venture with the French firm TOTAL, which would invest Rs 3,707 crore in JV. 3/11 The share price of IndusInd Bank added nearly 4 percent after Singapore-based investment banking firm UBS Principal Capital Asia acquired a 0.85 percent stake (53,83,066 shares) in the private lender. 4/11 Larsen and Toubro gained nearly 4 percent intraday after the company's subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering was awarded a large project by Indian Oil Corporation Limited. 5/11 Maruti Suzuki share price rose more than 3 percent even though the company has reported a 47 percent fall in its March 2020 production to 92,540 units from 136,201 units, YoY. 6/11 Va Tech Wabag share price rose 5 percent after the company has secured a 4.5-million Bahraini Dinar (approximately Rs 900 million) order from Bahrain's Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning. 7/11 Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rallied nearly 4 percent after India Ratings revised its outlook on the company to "positive" from "stable". 8/11 Cadila Healthcare share price surged 12 percent after Zydus Cadila said it had received the final approval from the USFDA to market Perphenazine Tablets USP, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg and 16 mg. 9/11 Wipro shares rallied 4 percent as the company's board plans to meet on April 15 to consider and approve the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results under IndAS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020. 10/11 Galaxy Surfactants share price rose 4 percent after the company partially resumed operations at its plants from April 6, 2020. 11/11 Shares of West Coast Paper Mills and Emami Paper rose 3-5 percent after the companies started partial production. First Published on Apr 8, 2020 05:28 pm