App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Sensex ends below 30,000; here are the top 10 gainers on April 8

On April 8, Sensex slipped below 30,000 in a volatile session.

Rakesh Patil
After seen a relief rally in the previous session the market witnessed a volatility on April 8 and ended lower with Sensex slipped below 30,000 level.
1/11

After a relief rally in the previous session, the market was volatile on April 8 and ended lower with the Sensex slipping below 30,000.

S&P BSE Utlities | 2019 return: -9.42 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1946.60 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1763.28
2/11

Shares of Adani Green Energy jumped 5 percent after the company said it has entered into a joint-venture with the French firm TOTAL, which would invest Rs 3,707 crore in JV.

The share price of IndusInd Bank added nearly 4 percent after Singapore-based investment banking firm UBS Principal Capital Asia acquired a 0.85 percent stake (53,83,066 shares) in bank on April 7.
3/11

The share price of IndusInd Bank added nearly 4 percent after Singapore-based investment banking firm UBS Principal Capital Asia acquired a 0.85 percent stake (53,83,066 shares) in the private lender.

Larsen & Toubro_L&T
4/11

Larsen and Toubro gained nearly 4 percent intraday after the company's subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering was awarded a large project by Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Maruti Suzuki share price rose more than 3 percent even after the company reported 47 percent fall in its March 2020 total production to 92,540 units from 136,201 units, YoY.
5/11

Maruti Suzuki share price rose more than 3 percent even though the company has reported a 47 percent fall in its March 2020 production to 92,540 units from 136,201 units, YoY.

Representative image
6/11

Va Tech Wabag share price rose 5 percent after the company has secured a 4.5-million Bahraini Dinar (approximately Rs 900 million) order from Bahrain's Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning.

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rallied nearly 4 percent after India Ratings revised its outlook on the company to "positive" from "stable".
7/11

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rallied nearly 4 percent after India Ratings revised its outlook on the company to "positive" from "stable".

Representative image
8/11

Cadila Healthcare share price surged 12 percent after Zydus Cadila said it had received the final approval from the USFDA to market Perphenazine Tablets USP, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg and 16 mg.

Wipro shares rallied 4 percent as company's board meeting would be held on April 15 to consider and approve the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results under IndAS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.
9/11

Wipro shares rallied 4 percent as the company's board plans to meet on April 15 to consider and approve the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results under IndAS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.

Galaxy Surfactants share price rose 4 percent after the company partially resumed the operations at its plants with effect from April 6, 2020.
10/11

Galaxy Surfactants share price rose 4 percent after the company partially resumed operations at its plants from April 6, 2020.

paper
11/11

Shares of West Coast Paper Mills and Emami Paper rose 3-5 percent after the companies started partial production.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 05:28 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.