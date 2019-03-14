Slideshow | SBI, Future Supply, VRL Logistics among top buys that can return up to 17%

Here are six buying ideas from brokerages that can give 11-17 percent return in the next 12-18 month Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom " >" title="On March 13, benchmark indices closed at 2019 high with Nifty closing at 11,340, and Sensex ending above 37,750. Here are six buying ideas from brokerages that can give 11-17 percent return in the next 12-18 month:"> 1/7 On March 13, benchmark indices closed at 2019 high with Nifty closing at 11,340, and Sensex ending above 37,750. Here are six buying ideas from brokerages that can give 11-17 percent return in the next 12-18 month: 2/7 Future Supply Chain Solutions | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 634 | Target: Rs 743 | Return: 17 percent 3/7 VRL Logistics | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 282 | Target: Rs 314 | Return: 11 percent " >" title="Mahindra CIE Automotive | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 240 | Target: Rs 275 | Return: 14 percent"> 4/7 Mahindra CIE Automotive | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 240 | Target: Rs 275 | Return: 14 percent 5/7 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 433 | Target: Rs 500 | Return: 15 percent 6/7 Solar Industries | Brokerage: Chola Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,020 | Target: Rs 1,183 | Return: 16 percent 7/7 SBI | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 292 | Target: Rs 340 | Return: 16 percent First Published on Mar 14, 2019 11:42 am