Slideshow | RIL, TCS among 5 stocks where brokerages see 5-20% upside

Here are the five stocks in which brokerages are expecting 5-20 upside: Rakesh Patil 1/6 On April 30, the market finished on a positive note for the fourth consecutive day. Nifty ended April series above 9,800 level supported by metal, auto, IT and energy stocks. Here are the five stocks where brokerages are expecting 5-20 return: 2/6 Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,618 | CMP: Rs 1,467 | Upside: 10 percent. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 3/6 HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Axis Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,233 | CMP: Rs 1,001 | Upside: 23 percent 4/6 Tata Consultancy Services | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,254 | CMP: Rs 2,015 | Upside: 12 percent 5/6 Laurus Labs | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 615 | CMP: Rs 512 | Upside: 20 percent 6/6 Hindustan Unilever | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,305 | CMP: Rs 2,196 | Upside: 5 percent First Published on May 4, 2020 12:49 pm