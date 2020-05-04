App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | RIL, TCS among 5 stocks where brokerages see 5-20% upside

Here are the five stocks in which brokerages are expecting 5-20 upside:

Rakesh Patil
On April 30 the market finished on positive note for the fourth consecutive day with Nifty ended April series above 9,800 level supported by metal, auto, IT and energy stocks. Here are the five stocks in which brokerages are expecting 5-20 upside:
On April 30, the market finished on a positive note for the fourth consecutive day. Nifty ended April series above 9,800 level supported by metal, auto, IT and energy stocks. Here are the five stocks where brokerages are expecting 5-20 return:

Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,618 | CMP: Rs 1,467 | Upside: 10 percent
Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,618 | CMP: Rs 1,467 | Upside: 10 percent. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Axis Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,233 | CMP: Rs 1,001 | Upside: 23 percent
HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Axis Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,233 | CMP: Rs 1,001 | Upside: 23 percent

Tata Consultancy Services | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,254 | CMP: Rs 2,015 | Upside: 12 percent
Tata Consultancy Services | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,254 | CMP: Rs 2,015 | Upside: 12 percent

Laurus Labs | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 615 | CMP: Rs 512 | Upside: 20 percent
Laurus Labs | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 615 | CMP: Rs 512 | Upside: 20 percent

Hindustan Unilever | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,305 | CMP: Rs 2,196 | Upside: 5 percent
Hindustan Unilever | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,305 | CMP: Rs 2,196 | Upside: 5 percent

First Published on May 4, 2020 12:49 pm

