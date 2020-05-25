Slideshow | Reliance Securities bets on these 5 stocks for 11-68% returns

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 730 | The stock is poised for a initial leg of up move until Rs 800-850 mark. In the current scenario stock may correct approximately 3%-5%. However, this correction could be consider as on opportunity to add long position. Stock has completed its prolong correction which was in place since 2016. Monthly oscillators are now gearing up and indicating fresh moves could unfold on the higher side. A decisive close above Rs 850 will open the way for higher moves until Rs 1,000. | Upside: 37 percent