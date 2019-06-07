Slideshow | ONGC, Bharti Airtel among top stocks likely to give 16-50% upside

Here are the top eight chart picks from different brokerages that could give 16-50 percent upside in medium term. Rakesh Patil 1/9 On May 6, the benchmark indices posted the biggest one-day fall in 2019 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut repo rate by 25 bps at 5.75 percent and changed its policy stance to accommodative from neutral. Here are the top eight chart picks from different brokerages that could give 16-50 percent upside in medium term: 2/9 Infibeam Avenues | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 45.05 | Target: Rs 63 | Upside: 40 percent 3/9 Sadbhav Engineering | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 253.20 | Target: Rs 300 | Upside: 18 percent 4/9 Entertainment Network | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 461.25 | Target: Rs 696 | Upside: 50 percent 5/9 ONGC | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 169.05 | Target: Rs 226 | Upside: 33 percent 6/9 Grindwell Norton | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 582.80 | Target: Rs 680 | Upside: 16 percent 7/9 Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 353.80 | Target: Rs 530 | Upside: 50 percent 8/9 Alkem Laboratories | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,765.05 | Target: Rs 2,089 | Upside: 18 percent 9/9 Mayur Uniquoters | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 298.25 | Target: Rs 396 | Upside: 32 percent First Published on Jun 7, 2019 09:02 am