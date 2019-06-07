App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | ONGC, Bharti Airtel among top stocks likely to give 16-50% upside

Here are the top eight chart picks from different brokerages that could give 16-50 percent upside in medium term.

Rakesh Patil
On May 6, the benchmark indices posted the biggest one-day fall in 2019 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut repo rate by 25 bps at 5.75 percent and changed its policy stance to accommodative from neutral. Here are the top eight chart picks from different brokerages that could give 16-50 percent upside in medium term:
Infibeam Avenues | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 45.05 | Target: Rs 63 | Upside: 40 percent
Sadbhav Engineering | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 253.20 | Target: Rs 300 | Upside: 18 percent
Entertainment Network | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 461.25 | Target: Rs 696 | Upside: 50 percent
ONGC
ONGC | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 169.05 | Target: Rs 226 | Upside: 33 percent
Grindwell Norton | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 582.80 | Target: Rs 680 | Upside: 16 percent
Answer: Airtel
Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 353.80 | Target: Rs 530 | Upside: 50 percent
Alkem Laboratories | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,765.05 | Target: Rs 2,089 | Upside: 18 percent
Mayur Uniquoters | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 298.25 | Target: Rs 396 | Upside: 32 percent
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 09:02 am

