Slideshow | Nifty plunges below 11k but these 10 stocks may return 12-47%

Here are some stocks where brokerages have bullish view with 12-47 percent upside in short to medium term. Rakesh Patil 1/11 Sensex was down 418.38 points and Nifty fell 134.80 points on August 5, extending the losing streak of the indices. But here are some stocks where brokerages have a bullish view with 12-47 percent upside in short to medium term: 2/11 Elgi Equipments | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 238 | Target: Rs 300 | Upside: 26 percent 3/11 Firstsource Solutions | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 48 | Target: Rs 57 | Upside: 18 percent 4/11 ITC | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 259 | Target: Rs 362 | Upside: 39 percent 5/11 Inox Leisure | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 285 | Target: Rs 420 | Upside: 47 percent 6/11 Cera Sanitaryware | Brokerage: Yes Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,432 | Target: Rs 2,801 | Upside: 15 percent 7/11 Ujjivan Financial Services | Brokerage: Yes Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 277 | Target: Rs 340 | Upside: 22 percent 8/11 Birla Corporation | Brokerage: Yes Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 588 | Target: Rs 862 | Upside: 46 percent 9/11 Astral Poly Technik | Brokerage: Dolat Analysts | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,227 | Target: Rs 1,487 | Upside: 21 percent 10/11 Ashok Leyland | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 64 | Target: Rs 89 | Upside: 39 percent 11/11 Trent | Brokerage: ICICIdirect| Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 444 | Target: Rs 500 | Upside: 12 percent First Published on Aug 6, 2019 09:37 am