you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Nifty plunges below 11k but these 10 stocks may return 12-47%

Here are some stocks where brokerages have bullish view with 12-47 percent upside in short to medium term.

Rakesh Patil
Sensex was down 418.38 points and Nifty fell 134.80 points on August 5, extending the losing streak of the indices. But here are some stocks where brokerages have a bullish view with 12-47 percent upside in short to medium term:
Sensex was down 418.38 points and Nifty fell 134.80 points on August 5, extending the losing streak of the indices. But here are some stocks where brokerages have a bullish view with 12-47 percent upside in short to medium term:

Elgi Equipments | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 238 | Target: Rs 300 | Upside: 26 percent

Firstsource Solutions | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 48 | Target: Rs 57 | Upside: 18 percent

ITC | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 259 | Target: Rs 362 | Upside: 39 percent

Inox Leisure | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 285 | Target: Rs 420 | Upside: 47 percent

Cera Sanitaryware | Brokerage: Yes Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,432 | Target: Rs 2,801 | Upside: 15 percent

Ujjivan Financial Services | Brokerage: Yes Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 277 | Target: Rs 340 | Upside: 22 percent

Birla Corporation | Brokerage: Yes Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 588 | Target: Rs 862 | Upside: 46 percent

Astral Poly Technik | Brokerage: Dolat Analysts | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,227 | Target: Rs 1,487 | Upside: 21 percent

Ashok Leyland | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 64 | Target: Rs 89 | Upside: 39 percent

Trent | Brokerage: ICICIdirect| Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 444 | Target: Rs 500 | Upside: 12 percent

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 09:37 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

