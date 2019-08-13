App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | NCC, HPCL, HDFC Bank among 10 buying ideas with 18-82% upside

Here are 10 stocks that could give 16-104 percent return in medium to long term:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On August 13, the benchmark indices gave up all its intraday gains in the second half and ended near the day's low with Nifty finishing below 10,950, while Sensex ending below 37,000. Infra, auto, PSU banking stocks witnessed selling pressure. BSE Midcap index slipped 2.2 percent, while BSE smallcap index shed 1.4 percent. Here are 10 stocks that could give 18-82 percent return in a medium to long term:
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 928 | Target: Rs 1,100 | Upside: 18 percent
HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,220 | Target: Rs 2,732 | Upside: 23 percent
Mahanagar Gas | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 785 | Target: Rs 1,179 | Upside: 50 percent
NCC | Brokerage: Dolat Analysis | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 63 | Target: Rs 115 | Upside: 82 percent
Healthcare Global Enterprises | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 123 | Target: Rs 215 | Upside: 74 percent
HPCL | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 240 | Target: Rs 343 | Upside: 43 percent
JK Lakshmi Cement | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 322| Target: Rs 464 | Upside: 44 percent
Petronet LNG | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 240 | Target: Rs 354 | Upside: 47 percent
Deccan Cement | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 376 | Target: Rs 670 | Upside: 78 percent
Radico Khaitan | Brokerage: Dolat Analysis | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 316 | Target: Rs 460 | Upside: 45 percent
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 03:47 pm

