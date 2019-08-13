Slideshow | NCC, HPCL, HDFC Bank among 10 buying ideas with 18-82% upside

Here are 10 stocks that could give 16-104 percent return in medium to long term: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 On August 13, the benchmark indices gave up all its intraday gains in the second half and ended near the day's low with Nifty finishing below 10,950, while Sensex ending below 37,000. Infra, auto, PSU banking stocks witnessed selling pressure. BSE Midcap index slipped 2.2 percent, while BSE smallcap index shed 1.4 percent. Here are 10 stocks that could give 18-82 percent return in a medium to long term: 2/11 Ratnamani Metals and Tubes | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 928 | Target: Rs 1,100 | Upside: 18 percent 3/11 HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,220 | Target: Rs 2,732 | Upside: 23 percent 4/11 Mahanagar Gas | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 785 | Target: Rs 1,179 | Upside: 50 percent 5/11 NCC | Brokerage: Dolat Analysis | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 63 | Target: Rs 115 | Upside: 82 percent 6/11 Healthcare Global Enterprises | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 123 | Target: Rs 215 | Upside: 74 percent 7/11 HPCL | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 240 | Target: Rs 343 | Upside: 43 percent 8/11 JK Lakshmi Cement | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 322| Target: Rs 464 | Upside: 44 percent 9/11 Petronet LNG | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 240 | Target: Rs 354 | Upside: 47 percent 10/11 Deccan Cement | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 376 | Target: Rs 670 | Upside: 78 percent 11/11 Radico Khaitan | Brokerage: Dolat Analysis | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 316 | Target: Rs 460 | Upside: 45 percent First Published on Aug 13, 2019 03:47 pm