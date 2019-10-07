App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | M&M, BEML, NTPC among super six bets with 17-67% return

Last week, the Sensex shed nearly 3 percent but brokerages betting on this six stocks with 17-67 upside in medium term to long term:

Rakesh Patil
Indian indices reacted negatively after the Reserve Bank of India's MPC outcome wherein the RBI has cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15 percent and kept the stance accommodative to revive growth in Asia's third-largest economy. The MPC lowered GDP growth forecast sharply to 6.1 percent and increased inflation forecast for Q2FY20 to 3.4 percent from 3.1 percent. Last week, the Sensex shed nearly 3 percent but brokerages are betting on these six stocks with 17-67 upside in medium term to long term:
1/7

Last week, the Sensex shed nearly 3 percent but brokerages are betting on these six stocks with 17-67 upside in medium term to long term:

ntpc
2/7

NTPC | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 117 | Target: Rs 167 | Upside: 42 percent

Auto Ancillary
3/7

Talbros Automotive Components | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 106 | Target: Rs 177 | Upside: 67 percent

Himatsingka Seide | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 140 | Target: Rs 212 | Upside: 51 percent
4/7

Himatsingka Seide | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 140 | Target: Rs 212 | Upside: 51 percent

BEML | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 941 | Target: Rs 1,180 | Upside: 25 percent
5/7

BEML | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 941 | Target: Rs 1,180 | Upside: 25 percent

Amber Enterprises | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 878 | Target: Rs 1,248 | Upside: 42 percent
6/7

Amber Enterprises | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 878 | Target: Rs 1,248 | Upside: 42 percent

Mahindra and Mahindra | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 563 | Target: Rs 660 | Upside: 17 percent
7/7

Mahindra and Mahindra | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 563 | Target: Rs 660 | Upside: 17 percent

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 11:22 am

