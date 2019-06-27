App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | L&T, Axis Bank, Glenmark among 8 stocks that could return 14-37%

Here are the top chart picks by the brokerages that could give 14-37 return in short to medium term

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After posting gains in the last two consecutive sessions, the Indian indices are trading higher on June 27 with Nifty above 11,850 ahead of June F&O expiry. Among the sectors, auto, PSU bank, energy, FMCG, infra and metal are trading with marginal gains. Here are the top chart picks by the brokerages that could give 14-37 return in short to medium term
1/9

After posting gains in the last two consecutive sessions, the Indian indices are trading higher on June 27 with Nifty above 11,850 ahead of June F&O expiry. Among the sectors, auto, PSU bank, energy, FMCG, infra and metal are trading with marginal gains. Here are the top chart picks by the brokerages that could give 14-37 return in short to medium term
UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 4,619 | Target: Rs 5,280 | Return: 14 percent
2/9

UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 4,619 | Target: Rs 5,280 | Return: 14 percent
V-Guard Industries | Brokerage: Chola Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 242 | Target: Rs 282 | Return: 16 percent
3/9

V-Guard Industries | Brokerage: Chola Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 242 | Target: Rs 282 | Return: 16 percent
Tata Elxsi | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 874 | Target: Rs 1,200 | Return: 37 percent
4/9

Tata Elxsi | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 874 | Target: Rs 1,200 | Return: 37 percent
Kaveri Seeds | Brokerage: Chola Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 473 | Target: Rs 578 | Return: 22 percent
5/9

Kaveri Seeds | Brokerage: Chola Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 473 | Target: Rs 578 | Return: 22 percent
Larsen & Toubro | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,564 | Target: Rs 1,815 | Return: 16 percent
6/9

Larsen & Toubro | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,564 | Target: Rs 1,815 | Return: 16 percent
Axis Bank | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 796 | Target: Rs 925 | Return: 16 percent
7/9

Axis Bank | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 796 | Target: Rs 925 | Return: 16 percent
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 452 | Target: Rs 560 | Return: 23 percent
8/9

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 452 | Target: Rs 560 | Return: 23 percent
Finolex Cables | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 445 | Target: Rs 514 | Return: 15 percent
9/9

Finolex Cables | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 445 | Target: Rs 514 | Return: 15 percent
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 10:58 am

