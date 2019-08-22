App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | ITC, Power Grid among 9 stocks that can return 14-70%; do you own any?

Here are 9 stocks picked by the 3 analyst which could give return between 14-70 percent:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On August 21, benchmark indices ended near the day's low after remained sideways for the day with Nifty slipped below 10,950 level, while Sensex shed more than 250 points on the back of selling seen in the PSU bank (down 3 percent), metal (down 3 percent) followed by energy, infra, pharma and auto. Here are 9 stocks picked by the 3 analyst which could give return between 14-70 percent:
1/10

Indian benchmark indices ended near the day's low on August 21 after remaining sideways for the day with Nifty slipping below 10,950 level, while Sensex shed more than 250 points on the back of selling seen in the PSU bank (down 3 percent), metal (down 3 percent) followed by energy, infra, pharma and auto. Here are 9 stocks, picked by 3 analysts, which could return 14-70 percent:

Sagar Cements | Analyst: Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 583 | Target: Rs 823 | Upside: 41 percent
2/10

Sagar Cements | Analyst: Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 583 | Target: Rs 823 | Upside: 41 percent

Century Plyboards | Analyst: Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 131 | Target: Rs 183 | Upside: 39 percent
3/10

Century Plyboards | Analyst: Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 131 | Target: Rs 183 | Upside: 39 percent

Indian rupee
4/10

City Union Bank | Analyst: Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 198 | Target: Rs 226 | Upside: 14 percent

Granules India | Analyst: Nikhil Shetty of BP Equities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 91 | Target: Rs 155 | Upside: 70 percent
5/10

Granules India | Analyst: Nikhil Shetty of BP Equities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 91 | Target: Rs 155 | Upside: 70 percent

Representative image
6/10

Hikal | Analyst: Nikhil Shetty of BP Equities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 147 | Target: Rs 233 | Upside: 51 percent

S H Kelkar and Company | Analyst: Nikhil Shetty of BP Equities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 117 | Target: Rs 188 | Upside: 60 percent
7/10

S H Kelkar and Company | Analyst: Nikhil Shetty of BP Equities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 117 | Target: Rs 188 | Upside: 60 percent

ITC | Analyst: Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 241 | Target: Rs 305 | Upside: 26 percent
8/10

ITC | Analyst: Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 241 | Target: Rs 305 | Upside: 26 percent

Power Finance Corporation | Analyst: Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 101 | Target: Rs 144 | Upside: 42 percent
9/10

Power Finance Corporation | Analyst: Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 101 | Target: Rs 144 | Upside: 42 percent

Power Grid Corporation | Analyst: Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 204 | Target: Rs 257 | Upside: 26 percen
10/10

Power Grid Corporation | Analyst: Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 204 | Target: Rs 257 | Upside: 26 percen

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 09:33 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.