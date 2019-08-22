Slideshow | ITC, Power Grid among 9 stocks that can return 14-70%; do you own any?

Here are 9 stocks picked by the 3 analyst which could give return between 14-70 percent: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Indian benchmark indices ended near the day's low on August 21 after remaining sideways for the day with Nifty slipping below 10,950 level, while Sensex shed more than 250 points on the back of selling seen in the PSU bank (down 3 percent), metal (down 3 percent) followed by energy, infra, pharma and auto. Here are 9 stocks, picked by 3 analysts, which could return 14-70 percent: 2/10 Sagar Cements | Analyst: Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 583 | Target: Rs 823 | Upside: 41 percent 3/10 Century Plyboards | Analyst: Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 131 | Target: Rs 183 | Upside: 39 percent 4/10 City Union Bank | Analyst: Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 198 | Target: Rs 226 | Upside: 14 percent 5/10 Granules India | Analyst: Nikhil Shetty of BP Equities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 91 | Target: Rs 155 | Upside: 70 percent 6/10 Hikal | Analyst: Nikhil Shetty of BP Equities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 147 | Target: Rs 233 | Upside: 51 percent 7/10 S H Kelkar and Company | Analyst: Nikhil Shetty of BP Equities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 117 | Target: Rs 188 | Upside: 60 percent 8/10 ITC | Analyst: Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 241 | Target: Rs 305 | Upside: 26 percent 9/10 Power Finance Corporation | Analyst: Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 101 | Target: Rs 144 | Upside: 42 percent 10/10 Power Grid Corporation | Analyst: Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 204 | Target: Rs 257 | Upside: 26 percen First Published on Aug 22, 2019 09:33 am