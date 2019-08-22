Slideshow | ITC, Power Grid among 9 stocks that can return 14-70%; do you own any?

Indian benchmark indices ended near the day's low on August 21 after remaining sideways for the day with Nifty slipping below 10,950 level, while Sensex shed more than 250 points on the back of selling seen in the PSU bank (down 3 percent), metal (down 3 percent) followed by energy, infra, pharma and auto. Here are 9 stocks, picked by 3 analysts, which could return 14-70 percent: