Slideshow | IndusInd Bank, L&T among 5 stocks that can return 12-123%

Benchmark indices on March 31 recovered most of the previous session's losses. The Nifty finished near 8,600 level, while Sensex gained over 1,000 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the green, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added 2.5-3 percent. Here are the top five picks from brokerages with 12-123 percent upside in medium to long term: