you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | IndusInd Bank, L&T among 5 stocks that can return 12-123%

Here are the top five picks from brokerages with 12-123 percent upside in medium to long term:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On March 31 the benchmark indices recovered most of the previous session losses with Nifty finished near 8,600 level, while Sensex gained over 1,000 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the green, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added 2.5-3 percent. Here are the top five picks from brokerages with 12-123 percent upside in medium to long term:
Benchmark indices on March 31 recovered most of the previous session's losses. The Nifty finished near 8,600 level, while Sensex gained over 1,000 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the green, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added 2.5-3 percent. Here are the top five picks from brokerages with 12-123 percent upside in medium to long term:

Sun Pharma | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 352 | Target: Rs 478 | Upside: 35 percent
Sun Pharma | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 352 | Target: Rs 478 | Upside: 35 percent

ABG Shipyard Facility At Surat
Cochin Shipyard | Brokerage: Geojit Financial | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 266 | Target: Rs 301 | Upside: 13 percent

Representative image
Deepak Nitrite | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 386 | Target: Rs 496 | Upside: 28 percent

IndusInd Bank | February 28, 2020: Rs 1104.05 | March 20, 2020: Rs 439.95 | Loss: 60.15% (Image: CNBCTV18)
IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 351 | Target: Rs 785 | Upside: 123 percent

Larsen & Toubro_L&T
Larsen & Toubro | Brokerage: ICICI Direct | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 806 | Target: Rs 1,150 | Upside: 42 percent

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 11:06 am

