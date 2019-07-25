Slideshow | HUL, L&T among 7 stocks that can give 12-60% return

Here are seven stocks that can give 12-60 percent return in the short to medium term: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Indian benchmark indices continued their losing streak for the fifth consecutive day on July 24. Nifty breached the 11,300 level, while Sensex ended 135 points lower at 37,847.65 largely driven by Midcap index was down 1.5 percent, while Smallcap index shed over 1 percent. Here are seven stocks that can give 12-60 percent return in the short to medium term: 2/8 HDFC Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilldher | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 499 | Target: Rs 585 | Upside: 17 percent 3/8 Hindustan Unilever | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,728 | Target: Rs 1,970 | Upside: 14 percent 4/8 United Spirits | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 579 | Target: Rs 700 | Upside: 21 percent 5/8 Larsen and Toubro | Brokerage: Emkay Global | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,387 | Target: Rs 1,627 | Upside: 17 percent 6/8 Mastek | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 385 | Target: Rs 618 | Upside: 60 percent 7/8 Zee Entertainment | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 379 | Target: Rs 425 | Upside: 12 percent 8/8 SBI Life Insurance | Brokerage: Emkay Global | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 768 | Target: Rs 900 | Upside: 17 percent First Published on Jul 25, 2019 12:49 pm