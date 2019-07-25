App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | HUL, L&T among 7 stocks that can give 12-60% return

Here are seven stocks that can give 12-60 percent return in the short to medium term:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian benchmark indices continued their losing streak for the fifth consecutive day on July 24. Nifty breached the 11,300 level, while Sensex ended 135 points lower at 37,847.65 largely driven by Midcap index was down 1.5 percent, while Smallcap index shed over 1 percent. Here are seven stocks that could give 12-60 percent return in the short to medium term:
1/8

Indian benchmark indices continued their losing streak for the fifth consecutive day on July 24. Nifty breached the 11,300 level, while Sensex ended 135 points lower at 37,847.65 largely driven by Midcap index was down 1.5 percent, while Smallcap index shed over 1 percent. Here are seven stocks that can give 12-60 percent return in the short to medium term:

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilldher | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 499 | Target: Rs 585 | Upside: 17 percent
2/8

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilldher | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 499 | Target: Rs 585 | Upside: 17 percent

Hindustan Unilever | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,728 | Target: Rs 1,970 | Upside: 14 percent
3/8

Hindustan Unilever | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,728 | Target: Rs 1,970 | Upside: 14 percent

United Spirits | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 579 | Target: Rs 700 | Upside: 21 percent
4/8

United Spirits | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 579 | Target: Rs 700 | Upside: 21 percent

Larsen and Toubro | Brokerage: Emkay Global | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,387 | Target: Rs 1,627 | Upside: 17 percent
5/8

Larsen and Toubro | Brokerage: Emkay Global | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,387 | Target: Rs 1,627 | Upside: 17 percent

Mastek | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 385 | Target: Rs 618 | Upside: 60 percent
6/8

Mastek | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 385 | Target: Rs 618 | Upside: 60 percent

Zee Entertainment | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 379 | Target: Rs 425 | Upside: 12 percent
7/8

Zee Entertainment | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 379 | Target: Rs 425 | Upside: 12 percent

SBI Life Insurance | Brokerage: Emkay Global | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 768 | Target: Rs 900 | Upside: 17 percent
8/8

SBI Life Insurance | Brokerage: Emkay Global | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 768 | Target: Rs 900 | Upside: 17 percent

First Published on Jul 25, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #markets #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow #stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.