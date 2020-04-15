Slideshow | HDFC Securities picks 6 stocks that can return up to 73%

Here are the portfolio stock ideas from HDFC Securities, which could give up to 73 percent upside. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Here are the six portfolio stock ideas from HDFC Securities that can return 22-73 percent upside. 2/7 HDFC Securities reiterated buy rating on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise with the target price of Rs 1,705 at 18x to FY21E EBITDA and adjusting net debt of Rs 218 per share in FY19. It has not revised the earnings estimates and target price to incorporate the impact of COVID-19. Upside: 33 percent 3/7 HDFC Securities put a buy raring on Bata India with a price target of Rs 1,746 which is 38x FY21E EPS of Rs 46. The company continued to improve its profitability in Q3FY20 as well on the back of improved product mix given the new launches in the premium segment and portfolio refreshes across categories. Upside: 46 percent 4/7 Broking house has put a buy on Infosys and maintained the target price of Rs 854 at 19x FY21 EPS of Rs 42.7 and adding Rs 45 cash per share. The company’s strategy on improving productivity in the legacy business and trying to grow newer high margin services business is likely to help it to achieve better growth. CMP: Rs 637. Upside: 34 percent 5/7 HDFC Securities maintained buy rating on ITC with target price of Rs 314 at 24x FY21E EPS of Rs 13.1. Any earning/rating revision would depend on the performance of FMCG business, any regulatory changes in Cigarette business and in general business momentum. CMP: 181. Upside: 73 percent 6/7 Brokerage house put buy rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 2,144 on 21x FY21E EPS of Rs 98.7 and adding Rs 73 cash per share. With the strong deal-flow, impressive traction in digital business, rising non-linearity in earnings and currency tailwinds, TCS is likely to deliver steady growth in the medium to long term. Upside: 22 percent 7/7 HDFC Securities maintained buy rating on Thyrocare Technologies with the target price of Rs 737 based on a PE multiple of 30x FY21E EPS of Rs.24.6. Company's well-established brand image, huge opportunity size, robust return ratios, cash-rich balance sheet and attractive valuations support the long term view. Upside: 38 percent First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:56 am