Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: Stocks that moved the most on May 4

Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell between 3-4 percent. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Below are the stocks that moved the most today: 2/10 Tech Mahindra | Shares plunged 8 percent after its March quarter results were below analyst estimates. The company posted a 29 percent year-on-year fall in profit at Rs 803.9 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. 3/10 Hindustan Unilever | Shares declined over 5 percent after the company reported a profit of Rs 1,519 crore in the fourth quarter, registering a 1.2 percent decline YoY due to the lockdown in the second half of March. 4/10 Bharti Airtel | Share prices jumped over 3 percent after Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia had announced signing a deal worth Rs 7,500 crore with the telecom service provider to enhance the mobile operator’s network capacity in nine circles across the country. 5/10 JSW Steel: Share price tanked almost 10 percent after the company reported 60 percent fall in output at 5.63 LT in April. 6/10 Kalpataru Power | Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission fell almost 4 percent after company terminated the agreement to sell stake in a subsidiary. 7/10 Aurobindo Pharma | Share price was up over 4 percent after the company received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration to manufacture and market Flucytosine Capsules, 250 mg and 500 mg. 8/10 Maruti Suzuki | Share price tanked over 8 percent after the company reported zero domestic sales due to the extended national lockdown in April. However, it exported 632 units. 9/10 GM Breweries | Share price surged 14 percent after the government allowed the opening of liquor shops from May 4 with certain restrictions. 10/10 Bajaj Auto | Share price was down 7 percent after the company said it did not sell any two-wheelers or commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April. The company, however, shipped 32,009 two-wheeler units to overseas markets in April. First Published on May 4, 2020 05:11 pm