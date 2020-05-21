Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: Here are stocks that moved the most on May 21

Benchmark indices managed to close in positive territory on May 21 despite final hour profit booking erases some of intraday gains. Rakesh Patil 1/10 The Indian benchmark indices continued their upward momentum for the third consecutive day on May 21 with Nifty closing above 9,100 level supported by the auto, IT and metal stocks. Here are stocks that moved the most today: 2/10 Ajanta Pharma | Shares gained 3 percent as Motilal Oswal retained its bullish view on the stock after strong earnings by the company in Q4FY20. The broking house remained positive on the stock due to strong ANDA pipeline for the US market, new launches in the branded generics segment of Asia/Africa/India and better operating leverage. The brokerage expects 17 percent earnings CAGR over FY20-22. 3/10 UltraTech Cement | Stock ended with over a percent gain after the company announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,243 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2020. According to CLSA, the Q4 EBITDA was below forecast due to lower volume but profitability was in-line, while costs surprised positively despite the weak volume. It maintain outperform with a target price at Rs 3,925. 4/10 Jubilant Foodworks | It jumped over 3 percent as brokerage houses remained positive on the stock after Q4 earnings, on expectations of strong recovery with better execution capabilities. CLSA retained buy call on the stock and raised price target to Rs 1,850, while Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,900 as it feels Jubliant Foodworks has superior brand perception and value proposition. 5/10 IRCTC | The stock was locked in 5 percent upper circuit as bookings for passenger trains started. The Indian Railways has released the list of 200 trains that will start operating from June 1 and bookings can be done from 10 am on May 21. 6/10 Bajaj Auto | It gained 2.5 percent after March quarter earnings surpassed analysts' expectations. The company reported a 0.4 percent year-on-year growth in Q4 standalone profit at Rs 1,310.3 crore on revenue of Rs 6,815.85 crore that declined 8.1 percent. In Q4 FY20, EBITDA margin stood at 18.4 percent (up 185bps YoY, up 50bps QoQ), led by favourable mix and exchange rate. 7/10 Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Share price ended 1.5 percent lower on May 21 despite the company reporting a 76 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the company's net profit at Rs 764.2 crore against Rs 434.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. 8/10 Airline stocks | Airline companies like SpiceJet, IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation) and Jet Airways rose between 5 and 7 percent after Civil Aviation Ministry allowed resumption of domestic flights beginning May 25. The flights were suspended from March 25, when the first phase of the national lockdown was announced to control the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Flight operations will resume with one-third the schedule, with most airports expected to be open for service. 9/10 Bajaj FinServ | The stock shed more than 3 percent after company's consolidated net profit for March quarter down 77 percent at Rs 194.4 crore compared to Rs 838.7 crore in year-ago period due to contigency provisions for COVID-19. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 13,295 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. 10/10 JSW Energy | The stock climbed ended lower despite company reported a 28-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 108.44 crore in the fourth quarter ended March. The total income stood Rs 1,847.65 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 2,018.16 crore a year ago. Global brokerage firm CLSA maintained a buy call on the stock but cut the target price to Rs 75 from Rs 85 First Published on May 21, 2020 04:23 pm