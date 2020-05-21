Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: Here are stocks that moved the most on May 21

Airline stocks | Airline companies like SpiceJet, IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation) and Jet Airways rose between 5 and 7 percent after Civil Aviation Ministry allowed resumption of domestic flights beginning May 25. The flights were suspended from March 25, when the first phase of the national lockdown was announced to control the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Flight operations will resume with one-third the schedule, with most airports expected to be open for service.