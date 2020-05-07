Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 7

Yes Bank share price gained nearly 7 percent even though the bank reported a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 on account of higher provisions, or the money set aside to cover risky loans. The private lender, recently bailed out by a consortium of banks, showed an extraordinary income of Rs 6,297 crore (net of tax) from the writedown of additional tier- 1 (AT1) bonds in its profit and loss account. If that amount were to be adjusted with the profit after tax (PAT) figure, the bank would show a profit of Rs 2,628 crore.