you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 7

Benchmark indices ended lower on May 7 dragged by FMCG, pharma, bank, IT and auto stocks

Rakesh Patil
Benchmark indices ended lower on May 7 dragged by FMCG, bank, IT and auto stocks. Here are the 10 stocks that moved the most today:
Benchmark indices ended lower on May 7 dragged by FMCG, pharma, bank, IT and auto stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 242.37 points or 0.76% at 31443.38, while Nifty was down 71.85 points or 0.78% at 9199.05. Here are the 10 stocks that moved the most:

Persistent Systems rose 5 percent after the company expanded partnership with Dassault Systèmes to strengthen digital transformation capabilities in Europe. The collaboration will help clients reduce costs, improve supplier collaboration, drive agility and gather better field insights, it said.

HCL Technologies ended 1.5 percent lower even as the company reported a 3.8 percent QoQ jump in its profit to Rs 3,154 crore versus profit of Rs 3,037 crore in December quarter. Rupee revenue from operations for the quarter rose 2.5 percent at Rs 18,590 crore, compared to Rs 18,135 crore in the previous quarter.

HUL ended lower after British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Pte and Horlicks Limited sold 5.69 percent stake in the company via block deals.

Yes Bank share price gained nearly 7 percent even though the bank reported a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 on account of higher provisions, or the money set aside to cover risky loans. The private lender, recently bailed out by a consortium of banks, showed an extraordinary income of Rs 6,297 crore (net of tax) from the writedown of additional tier- 1 (AT1) bonds in its profit and loss account. If that amount were to be adjusted with the profit after tax (PAT) figure, the bank would show a profit of Rs 2,628 crore.

Salasar Techno Engineering share price rose nearly 4 percent after the company secured an order for construction of 220 and 66 KV Transmission lines in Yamuna Nagar & Ambala Area on turnkey basis received from Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited. The order size is Rs 28.65 crore and to be executed by August 2021.

Solara Active Pharma declined 12 percent after the company reported a 32.3 percent fall in its Q4 consolidated net profit to Rs 17.8 crore against Rs 26.3 crore, YoY.

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare rallied 4 percent as its subsidiary started providing RT-PCR confirmatory test service for COVID-19 in Bengaluru. Diagnostics subsidiary Aster Clinical Lab LLP has set up its pathology reference laboratory at Bengaluru. The laboratory is fully equipped with advanced instruments to serve routine & specialized investigation e.g. biochemistry, haematology, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, digital histopathology etc, company said in its BSE filing.

Kansai Nerolac Paints share price fell 5.5 percent after the company reported a 23.47 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

Sundram Fasteners share price added 3 percent after company partially resumed operations in Tamil Nadu plants.

Shares of Nath Bio-Genes rose 4 percent after the company acquired the portfolio of Fusion cotton seeds from Global Transgenes on an exclusive basis for a total consideration of Rs 1,194.90 lakh.

First Published on May 7, 2020 04:53 pm

