Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 6

Except FMCG and IT, other indices ended on positive note. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose between 0.5-0.8 percent. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Below are the 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Bharti Airtel | Share price jumped over 3 percent after the Delhi High Court, in its judgment, allowed to claim a refund of Rs 923 crore on account of overpayed GST between July and September of 2017. 3/11 NIIT Tech | Share price surged 20 percent after the company reported an 11.4 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter. It declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, and the record date for the same has been fixed as May 15, 2020. 4/11 Astec Lifesciences | Share price zoomed 20 percent after the company's net profit jumped 145.13 percent to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter. 5/11 ITC | Share price tumbled 5 percent after a media report stated that the Centre is reportedly looking to raise Rs 22,000 crore by selling its stake in ITC (7.94 percent) which it holds through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), in a bulk deal on the exchanges. 6/11 Bharat Dynamics | Share price rose more than 4 percent after the company received a Rs 293-crore order from the Indian Air Force. The order is towards the supply of MRSAM Missile Sections for Indian Air Force deliverables and has to be completed in the next 24 months. 7/11 Persistent Systems | Share price jumped 7 percent after the company reported a marginal decrease of 0.8% in net profit at Rs 83.82 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the financial year 2019-20, the company reported revenues of Rs 3,565.80 crore, up 5.9%. 8/11 JB Chemicals | Share price jumped over 7 percent after a media report suggested that global buyout funds KKR, Carlyle, Apax Partners and PAG are in the race to acquire the domestic pharmaceuticals firm. 9/11 YES Bank | Share price ended in the red ahead of its March quarter numbers. According to brokerages, net interest income (the difference between interest earned and interest expended) may decline around 60 percent compared to the year-ago quarter due to weak loan growth. 10/11 Apollo Pipes | Share price was up almost 3 percent after promoter Sameer Gupta bought 1,25,000 shares in the company at Rs 309.98 per share. 11/11 Shilpa Medicare | Share price was up 2 percent after the company decided to establish a subsidiary each in Canada (North America) and Spain (Europe) for business operations. First Published on May 6, 2020 04:30 pm