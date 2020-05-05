Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 5

Except energy and infra all other sectoral indices ended in red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 1 percent each. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Below are the 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Ashok Leyland | Share price was down almost 2 percent after it sold no units last month amid the nationwide lockdown. In view of the lockdown, manufacturing activities and the company's dealerships across India remained affected and recorded nil production and sales, for the month of April 2020, it said. 3/11 Bharat Forge | Share price jumped 3 percent after the company partially resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant. 4/11 AU Small Finance Bank | Shares were down 5 percent lower circuit after Japanese brokerage firm Nomura downgraded its rating to 'neutral' from 'buy' earlier. The research firm also slashed the price target significantly by 53 percent to Rs 500 from Rs 1,065 per share. 5/11 Graphite India | Share price was up almost 2 percent after the company resumed manufacturing at its graphite electrode plant in Durgapur, West Bengal, impervious graphite equipment plant in Ambad and GRP plant in Gonde, both in Nashik, Maharashtra. 6/11 Marico | Share price was up over 4 percent after the company reported its Q4 numbers. Analysts said the company's performance was relatively better than FMCG peers, adding that the company's portfolio is better placed to deal with Covid-19 led slowdown. 7/11 SBI Life Insurance Company | Share price jumped 4 percent after the company’s March quarter profit after tax stood at Rs 5.31 billion against Rs 4.58 billion a year ago. Net premium income stood at Rs 118.63 billion against Rs 113.33 billion in the period under review. 8/11 Jindal Steel & Power | Share price gained on May 5 after it reported the highest ever exports of steel & related products during April 2020. The company exported 248,000 MT of steel & related products. 9/11 Abbott India | Share price ended in the green after the company received CE mark for its laboratory-based serology blood tests for COVID-19. 10/11 Orbit Exports | Share price surged 20 percent after the company partially resumed operations at the factory in Surat and office in Delhi. 11/11 Lupin | Share price was down over a percent despite the company announcing positive topline results from Phase 3 study of Single-Dose Solosec for trichomoniasis treatment. First Published on May 5, 2020 04:20 pm