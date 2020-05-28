Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 28

Ujjivan Financial Services | Share price surged over 7 percent after the company's net profit rose 48.41 percent to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales of the company rose 38.2 percent to Rs 786.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 569.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Its consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 805.20 crore as against Rs 590.01 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.