Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 28

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose more than 1 percent each. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Sensex ended the May series up 595.37 points, or 1.88%, at 32,200.59, and the Nifty jumped 175.15 points, or 1.88%, to 9,490.10. About 1,507 shares advanced, 801 shares declined, and 150 shares remained unchanged. Here are top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Bharat Forge | Share price jumped 6 percent as the technology and engineering firm said its operations in Germany resumed from the beginning of May, while plants in North American and Sweden continued to operate to address customer demand, albeit at sub-optimal utilisation. 3/11 TVS Motor | Share price was up over 2 percent after the company reported its March quarter numbers which were in line with estimates. Profit fell 44.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 74 crore due to one-time loss and lower revenue. On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 20.5 percent to Rs 245 crore in Q4FY20 YoY, while margin was unchanged at 7 percent compared to year-ago period. Tax expenses fell sharply to Rs 16 crore in March quarter 2020, against Rs 50 crore in same period last year. 4/11 HeidelbergCement India | Share price ended in the green after the company reported net profit which rose 9 percent at Rs 66.3 crore against Rs 61 crore YoY. Revenue went down 6.2 percent at Rs 510 crore against Rs 543.4 crore YoY. 5/11 EID Parry | Share price surged 12% after sources said that the company is planning to sell 2 percent stake in Coromandel International, reported CNBC-TV18. 6/11 Eicher Motors | Share price jumped over 8 percent after the company announced stock split plan to make the stock more affordable for the small retail investors and increase liquidity, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. On May 25, the company said that its board will meet on June 12 to consider and approve sub-division or split of the equity shares. 7/11 Sun Pharma | Share price gained 2 percent after the company has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 399.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, declining 37.1 percent YoY due to one-time loss of Rs 260.6 crore. Consolidated revenue during the quarter rose 14.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,184.9 crore, which was ahead of the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 which pegged it at Rs 8,015.8 crore. CLSA and Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock. 8/11 Dabur India | Share price rose over 4 percent after the firm witnessed an exponential growth in the sales of its chyawanprash and honey range, according to a Business Standard’s report. 9/11 United Spirits | Share price shed 2 percent after the company reported a decline of 57.82 percent to Rs 49.3 crore in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, mainly impacted by COVID-led disruptions in the market and consumption slowdown. UBS has a sell rating on the stock with target at Rs 480 per share with multiple near-term and medium-term uncertainties. 10/11 Ujjivan Financial Services | Share price surged over 7 percent after the company's net profit rose 48.41 percent to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales of the company rose 38.2 percent to Rs 786.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 569.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Its consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 805.20 crore as against Rs 590.01 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. 11/11 Federal Bank | Share price jumped over 4 percent after the bank reported 21 percent YoY fall in its March quarter (Q4 FY20) net profit at Rs 301.2 crore against Rs 381.5 crore, on the back of higher provisions, reported CNBC-TV18. Net Interest Income (NII) rose 10.9 percent YoY at Rs 1,216 crore versus Rs 1,096.5 crore. Other income of the bank rose 73 percent at Rs 711 crore during Q4 versus Rs 411.7 crore in the year-ago period. The provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 567.5 crore versus Rs 160.9 crore in Q3 FY20 and Rs 177.8 crore in Q4 FY19. First Published on May 28, 2020 04:31 pm